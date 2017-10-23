Recall: Vegetables Sold At Walmart, Trader Joe’s Could Be Contaminated

SALINAS, Calif. (CBS) – Attention Walmart and Trader Joe’s shoppers: Vegetable products sold at both retailers have been recalled due to possible contamination.

California-based Mann Packing says Listeria monocytogenes was found in one of their processed vegetable offerings.

Nine vegetable products at Walmart are being recalled including bags of broccoli, cauliflower and vegetable medleys.

Trader Joe’s is only recalling 10-ounce bags of Kohlrabi Salad Blend.

The recalled products were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20. A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Customers who bought the recalled veggies are urged to throw them away or return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.