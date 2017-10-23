Show & Tell
Macy’s
http://www.macys.com
Daily List: Single and Ready to Mingle? The Top 3 Words People Respond to Most on a Dating Profile
More than 1 in 5 people in the 18 to 44-year-old range-report using at least one online dating site and/or mobile dating app, according to the pew research center.
https://www.rd.com/advice/relationships/online-dating-profile-attractive-words/
Think Pink
Susan G. Komen California
http://komennccalifornia.org/
Business Reopens After Flood
Mel Dog’s Cafe
Reopens Today
9766 Waterman Rd, Ste B
Elk Grove
(916) 686-4615
https://www.facebook.com/Mel-Dogs-Cafe-156201231075544/
Halloween Hair Help
Getting your Halloween costume just right is no easy task, especially when considering details like what to do with your hair.
https://www.supercuts.com/
Vampire Facial
It’s the hottest medical trend, a vampire facial. Just in time for Halloween, it uses your own blood. Don’t worry, we won’t show anything too gruesome, but we will show you want they do to make it safe for your face and how it helps keep you youthful.
Laser and Skin Surgery Center
3835 J St.
(916) 456-0400
http://www.skinlasers.com
Placer Breast Cancer
The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is holding their annual retreat November 4. They’ll be cooking demonstrations, yoga, and wellness programs. We are getting a preview and finding out why you want to attend.
2nd Annual Placer Women’s Retreat
November 4
http://www.placerwomensretreat.org
Silky Saks
Silky Saks, LLC was created in 2014 to keep hairpieces and wigs safe from damage and promote longevity as well as create more space by keeping the hair nicely organized!
The Bay’s Biggest Hair Show, Hosted by Tami Roman
Alameda County Fairgrounds
4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton
November 19th 1pm – 4pm
Tickets start at $20
Haunted Graveyard & Tent of Terror
It’s one of the most elaborately decorated houses in the city of Turlock! Every two years, the homeowner decks out her house for Halloween. Linda Mumma is live at “Steffi V’s Haunted Graveyard & Tent of Terror” to show us the home turning heads in Turlock.
4215 Merchant Lane
Turlock
@SteffiVsHalloween
Top Goodwill Costumes
Halloween is hands down the most popular time of the year for Good Will stores all across the country!! Locally, workers spend all year pulling THE BEST pieces for costumes and then put them out a week before the holiday. Today, we are checking out and trying on the best of the best in Good Will costumes!!
https://www.goodwillsacto.org/halloween/
Hollywood Horror
Bacchus House Wine, Bar & Bistro in Folsom has created a Halloween Tribute To Classic Hollywood Movie Monsters with greats like Bella Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Halloween Jam
Bacchus House Wine, Bar & Bistro
1004 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100
Folsom
Saturday
5pm -11pm
(916) 984.7500
Bacchus House Wine, Bar & Bistro
http://www.bacchushousebistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bacchushousefolsom/
Night Of Niceness
October 27
6pm-8:30pm
Randy Peters Catering & Event Center
105 Vernon Street
Roseville
Tickets Available Online!!
Facebook Page – where you can get a lot of our best vids/pics
https://facebook.com/towerofnicenes
Event page for the Night of Niceness on Oct 27th
http://nightofniceness.com
Manly Minute: How Getting Engaged Changes a Man
The moment is here. You’ve met someone good enough to convince you that permanently deleting Tinder is a good idea. She’s funny. She’s charming. She’s beautiful. She’s smart enough to talk circles around you-and eloquently, at that. Yes, you’re officially ready to get engaged.
http://bestlifeonline.com/change-man-engaged