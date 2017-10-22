Preston Castle Haunt 2017
900 Palm Dr
Ione, California, CA 95640
(209) 256-3623
7 pm – 11 pm each night
http://www.prestoncastle.com
Dishin’ With Tina: BarnBurner Cafe
4800 Granite Drive
Rocklin
916.259.1751
Sacramento International Auto Show
We’re on the show floor showing you what you can see at the finale.
Today is Last Day!
10am-6pm
Cal Expo
Sacramento
http://www.sacautoshow.com
Strides Against Breast Cancer
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. Each event is a non-competitive 3 to 5-mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer.
Strides Against Breast Cancer
West Steps State Capitol
October 22, 2017
Registration 7:00am
Walk 8:00am
Event page
Carmelita’s Brunch
Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant is debuting brand new recipes to their brunch menu! We live from the family-run business to taste the deliciousness!
Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant
4071 Howard St, Fair Oaks, CA
916,961.3327
Carmelita’s Brunch
4071 Howard St, Fair Oaks, CA
Saturday & Sunday (10am-2pm)
Sacramento State Ski and Snow Swap
Do you have old gear that is sitting around collecting dust? Do you want new gear for this upcoming season on the mountain? Do you love discounts? I know we do. Come join us for our 52nd Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Sacramento State!
Sacramento State Ski and Snow Swap
6000 J St, Sacramento
Sunday October 22, 2017
Early Bird (9-10am) – $20
General (10-3:30pm) – $10
Students/Seniors – $5
Kids Under 10 – Free
http://www.sacstatesnow.com/welcome/
California Strong: Wild Fire Relief
Compton’s Markets is hosting a “California Strong” benefit for the fire victims. It’ll be an event filled with good barbecue and a silent auction. Compton’s Markets is also looking for donations: clothing, children’s clothing. pet food, pet beds, toiletries, etc.
4065 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
Silent Auction & BBQ
Sunday, October 22nd (1pm-6pm)
Dia De Los Muertos Festival
Dia de Los Muertos or day of the dead is a day dedicated to celebrating the lives of ancestors and loved ones who have passed. Right now in Stockton elaborate altars are on display at the Mexican heritage center.
Sunday, October 29th
1pm – 5pm
Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery
Stockton
Halloween Horror – Fright by Night
Looking for a spook-tacular time this Halloween! Get ready for a hair-raising haunt in Modesto!
Linda Mumma is live at Boomers with more on how you can fight zombies and other creepy characters!
October 27-28
8:30pm-12am
Boomers Modesto
http://www.boomersparks.com/modesto/pricing
Higbee Horror Haunt
Do you love a good scare? Do you love the classic horror movies that are shown in October? If so, we have the perfect attraction for you and your friends this Halloween season. In October Higbee Horror Haunt will open its gates of terror in Modesto. This walk-through haunted house has real-life characters designed to make your heart race and to put a little jump in your step.
October 27, 28, 31
7pm – 10pm
$13 Adults
$8 Children 12 & Under
http://higbeehorrorhaunt.com/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
The Fall Orphan Kitten Project: Adoption Event
Orphan Kitten Project (OKP), a 501(C)(3) organization run solely by current veterinary students at UC Davis, is teaming up with Pet Food Express in Davis to find forever homes for all their kittens.
Pet Food Express
2171 Cowell Blvd., Davis
October 22, 2017 (11am-3pm)
All donations will go right to the kittens and are tax deductible:
Monetary donations: http://orphankittenproject.com
Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/62TVTFXW3QAM/ref=cm_sw_su_w
Petfinder: http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/orphankittenproject.html
Women’s Community Safety Event
A special night of self-defense, safety and conflict avoidance with Black Belts. In addition, extra special tips, treats, and temptations from style, fashion, makeup and more for the ladies.
Women’s Community Safety Event
Friday, October 27th (6:30pm)
Robinson’s Taekwondo
http://robinsonstkd.com
Angry Tuna Clothing
Angry Tuna Clothing Co. is releasing their fall clothing line! Their latest collection comes just in time for the cold fall/winter weather.
Fall Clothing Release
http://AngryTunaCo.com
Jordan the Science Wizard
Jordan The Science Wizard is back! You remember Jordan? He is the wackiest, coolest, scientist around? Today he’s in the studio to WOW us again with some amazing science experiments!
jordan@sciencewizardparty.com
(916) 765-4377
http://www.sciencewizardparty.com
http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard