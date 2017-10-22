Preston Castle Haunt 2017

900 Palm Dr

Ione, California, CA 95640

(209) 256-3623

7 pm – 11 pm each night

http://www.prestoncastle.com

Dishin’ With Tina: BarnBurner Cafe

4800 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916.259.1751

Sacramento International Auto Show

We’re on the show floor showing you what you can see at the finale.

Today is Last Day!

10am-6pm

Cal Expo

Sacramento

http://www.sacautoshow.com

Strides Against Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. Each event is a non-competitive 3 to 5-mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer.

Strides Against Breast Cancer

West Steps State Capitol

October 22, 2017

Registration 7:00am

Walk 8:00am

Event page

Carmelita’s Brunch

Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant is debuting brand new recipes to their brunch menu! We live from the family-run business to taste the deliciousness!

916,961.3327

Carmelita’s Brunch

4071 Howard St, Fair Oaks, CA

Saturday & Sunday (10am-2pm)

Sacramento State Ski and Snow Swap

Do you have old gear that is sitting around collecting dust? Do you want new gear for this upcoming season on the mountain? Do you love discounts? I know we do. Come join us for our 52nd Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Sacramento State!

Sacramento State Ski and Snow Swap

6000 J St, Sacramento

Sunday October 22, 2017

Early Bird (9-10am) – $20

General (10-3:30pm) – $10

Students/Seniors – $5

Kids Under 10 – Free

http://www.sacstatesnow.com/welcome/

California Strong: Wild Fire Relief

Compton’s Markets is hosting a “California Strong” benefit for the fire victims. It’ll be an event filled with good barbecue and a silent auction. Compton’s Markets is also looking for donations: clothing, children’s clothing. pet food, pet beds, toiletries, etc.

4065 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

Silent Auction & BBQ

Sunday, October 22nd (1pm-6pm)

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Dia de Los Muertos or day of the dead is a day dedicated to celebrating the lives of ancestors and loved ones who have passed. Right now in Stockton elaborate altars are on display at the Mexican heritage center.

Sunday, October 29th

1pm – 5pm

Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery

Stockton

Halloween Horror – Fright by Night

Looking for a spook-tacular time this Halloween! Get ready for a hair-raising haunt in Modesto!

Linda Mumma is live at Boomers with more on how you can fight zombies and other creepy characters!

October 27-28

8:30pm-12am

Boomers Modesto

http://www.boomersparks.com/modesto/pricing

Higbee Horror Haunt

Do you love a good scare? Do you love the classic horror movies that are shown in October? If so, we have the perfect attraction for you and your friends this Halloween season. In October Higbee Horror Haunt will open its gates of terror in Modesto. This walk-through haunted house has real-life characters designed to make your heart race and to put a little jump in your step.

October 27, 28, 31

7pm – 10pm

$13 Adults

$8 Children 12 & Under

http://higbeehorrorhaunt.com/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

The Fall Orphan Kitten Project: Adoption Event

Orphan Kitten Project (OKP), a 501(C)(3) organization run solely by current veterinary students at UC Davis, is teaming up with Pet Food Express in Davis to find forever homes for all their kittens.

Pet Food Express

2171 Cowell Blvd., Davis

October 22, 2017 (11am-3pm)

All donations will go right to the kittens and are tax deductible:

Monetary donations: http://orphankittenproject.com

Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/62TVTFXW3QAM/ref=cm_sw_su_w

Petfinder: http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/orphankittenproject.html

Women’s Community Safety Event

A special night of self-defense, safety and conflict avoidance with Black Belts. In addition, extra special tips, treats, and temptations from style, fashion, makeup and more for the ladies.

Women’s Community Safety Event

Friday, October 27th (6:30pm)

Robinson’s Taekwondo

http://robinsonstkd.com

Angry Tuna Clothing

Angry Tuna Clothing Co. is releasing their fall clothing line! Their latest collection comes just in time for the cold fall/winter weather.

Fall Clothing Release

http://AngryTunaCo.com

Jordan the Science Wizard

Jordan The Science Wizard is back! You remember Jordan? He is the wackiest, coolest, scientist around? Today he’s in the studio to WOW us again with some amazing science experiments!

jordan@sciencewizardparty.com

(916) 765-4377

http://www.sciencewizardparty.com

http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard