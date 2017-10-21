Service Above Self
Rotary Clubs from the Placer County area, under the motto “Service Above Self”, area are gathering to pack 100,000 meals for starving children.
Not Too Late for Volunteers!
William Jessup University
2121 University Ave, Rocklin
October 21, 2017 at 10am
http://www.SacFMSCMobilePack.org
Salvation Army Remodel
The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope emergency shelter in downtown Sacramento will get some much-needed improvements thanks to HomeAid’s “Paint A Better Tomorrow” event, a one-day volunteer project.
The Salvation Army
Del Oro Division
Phone: (916) 563-3731 | Cell: (916) 548-4953
Fax: (916) 239-3831
http://www.gosalarmy.org
http://www.facebook.com/deloro
http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto
Howl O’Ween Parade
The Citrus Heights Community Marching Band’s Howl ‘O Ween Parade and Harvest Festival is today! The parade starts at 9am on Auburn Blvd. from Twin Oaks to Rusch Park.
http://www.chcmb.org
My Sister’s House Tea
My Sister’s House is having their 10th annual High Tea today! It’s one of the many fundraisers that help eliminate domestic violence in the Asian and Pacific Islander community through family education, and by increasing the self-determination of Asian and Pacific Islander women. A lot of people show up for the tea and some even dress up! Tina is checking out the tables!
My Sister’s House
24-hour helpline 916-428-3271
11/4 Run for Safe Haven
http://www.my-sisters-house.org/
SausageFest 2017
SausageFest is happening tonight at Low Brau. Various restaurants are participating where you can sample sausage and beer. We are there as they are setting everything up this morning.
Low Brau
10th and J St.
Today 5-11 p.m.
http://www.lowbrausacramento.com/
Spooky Science Night
Explorit Science Center is hosting a Spooky Night of fun! The event will feature interactive science activities that will get your little ones in the Halloween spirit.
3141 Fifth Street, Davis
October 21, 2017 (6pm-9pm)
Tickets: $10 per Person
Tickets sold at the door or in advance.
http://www.explorit.org/events/spooky-science-night-1
Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker
Back by popular demand, Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker, the world’s only 75-foot long and 5,000 g5,000-gallon wave machine, along with NEW trick surf dogs, make their way back to Stockton!
Saturday, October 21st (6:30am – 5pm)
909 W. March Lane
Stockton
Military Women Appreciation Day
In honor of the military women who serve and have served our country, this will be a day of entertainment, games, prize drawings, as well as many other services provided.
American River College
4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento
October 21, 2017 (9am-3pm)
Shriners Hospitals for Children Community Day Celebration
Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California was heralded as a dream come true when it opened its doors on April 14, 1997. Since then more than 70,000 children have been accepted for care – all becoming part of a tradition of caring that began when the San Francisco Shriners Hospital opened in 1923.
2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento
Saturday, October 21st (11am-2:30pm)
FREE
http://shrinerschildrens.org/20thanniversary/
National Reptile Awareness Day
Each year on October 21, people across the nation observe National Reptile Awareness Day. Created not only for reptile lovers to celebrate, but National Reptile Awareness Day also promotes education, conservation, and appreciation for reptiles. It is a day to learn about their natural habitats.
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
916.808.5888
https://www.saczoo.org/2017/10/help-name-the-wolfs-guenon/
12th Annual Tip-A-Cop
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews will go blue as law enforcement members “serve” the community in a different way with the 12th annual Tip-A-Cop® event to benefit Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at three Sacramento-area locations.
Saturday, October 21st (11am-2pn & 5pm-9pm)
Benefitting the Special Olympics, Northern California
Local participating locations include:
Red Robin Citrus Heights
7990 Greenback Ln. Unit J
Citrus Heights
Red Robin Elk Grove
8245 Laguna Blvd.
Elk Grove
Red Robin Folsom
360 Palladio Pkwy.
Folsom
Save a Heart Campaign
Every one of us needs a heart to survive. Be a hero and come learn the life-saving technique of hands-only CPR, as well as receive free blood pressure checks, and education about general heart health.
Fremont Park
1515 Q Street, Sacramento
October 21, 2017 (11am-5pm)
FREE
Creative Women Mini-Con 2017
Creative Women Mini-Con returns for its 5th year — and this could be our best year yet. Empire Comics has assembled thirteen of the region’s most talented creative women AND they’re throwing a sale in celebration!
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento
916.482.8779
Creative Women Mini-Con 2017
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento
October 21st (11am-4pm)
Ready Set Ride Commute Challenge
The Ready Set Ride commute challenge encourages you to drive less by walking, biking, riding transit, or carpooling. You can log trips starting tomorrow and earn prizes. We are finding out more about this campaign.
Oct. 22-28
http://readysetridechallenge.com
Extreme Halloween Tech
DireWorld Scare Park is the premier horror theme park of Northern California. Designed and built by a top team of Haunt and Film industry professionals, DireWorld Scare Park is a terrorizing world of dark fantasy and zombie western entertainment.
Direworld Scare Park
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville
916.295.0002
https://www.direworld.com/
Capital City Beads
Capital City Beads is coming to talk about their popular BEADS AND BREWS classes!
1729 L Street
Sacramento
http://www.CapitalCityBeads.com
#SAC4PR
Sacramento Latino community groups have come together to host #SAC4PR, a “street party” fundraiser to raise funds for the 3.5 million victims in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.
In and around Mango’s Sacramento – 1930 K st.
Saturday, October 21st (5pm-11pm)
Rey y Kaye
Facebook.com/ReyyKaye
@REYyKAYE
http://www.conprmetidos.org/
Event page