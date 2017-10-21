Service Above Self

Rotary Clubs from the Placer County area, under the motto “Service Above Self”, area are gathering to pack 100,000 meals for starving children.

Not Too Late for Volunteers!

William Jessup University

2121 University Ave, Rocklin

October 21, 2017 at 10am

http://www.SacFMSCMobilePack.org

Salvation Army Remodel

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope emergency shelter in downtown Sacramento will get some much-needed improvements thanks to HomeAid’s “Paint A Better Tomorrow” event, a one-day volunteer project.

The Salvation Army

Del Oro Division

Phone: (916) 563-3731 | Cell: (916) 548-4953

Fax: (916) 239-3831

http://www.gosalarmy.org

http://www.facebook.com/deloro

http://www.twitter.com/SalArmySacto

Howl O’Ween Parade

The Citrus Heights Community Marching Band’s Howl ‘O Ween Parade and Harvest Festival is today! The parade starts at 9am on Auburn Blvd. from Twin Oaks to Rusch Park.

http://www.chcmb.org

My Sister’s House Tea

My Sister’s House is having their 10th annual High Tea today! It’s one of the many fundraisers that help eliminate domestic violence in the Asian and Pacific Islander community through family education, and by increasing the self-determination of Asian and Pacific Islander women. A lot of people show up for the tea and some even dress up! Tina is checking out the tables!

My Sister’s House

24-hour helpline 916-428-3271

11/4 Run for Safe Haven

http://www.my-sisters-house.org/

SausageFest 2017

SausageFest is happening tonight at Low Brau. Various restaurants are participating where you can sample sausage and beer. We are there as they are setting everything up this morning.

Low Brau

10th and J St.

Today 5-11 p.m.

http://www.lowbrausacramento.com/

Spooky Science Night

Explorit Science Center is hosting a Spooky Night of fun! The event will feature interactive science activities that will get your little ones in the Halloween spirit.

3141 Fifth Street, Davis

October 21, 2017 (6pm-9pm)

Tickets: $10 per Person

Tickets sold at the door or in advance.

http://www.explorit.org/events/spooky-science-night-1

Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker

Back by popular demand, Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker, the world’s only 75-foot long and 5,000 g5,000-gallon wave machine, along with NEW trick surf dogs, make their way back to Stockton!

Saturday, October 21st (6:30am – 5pm)

909 W. March Lane

Stockton

Military Women Appreciation Day

In honor of the military women who serve and have served our country, this will be a day of entertainment, games, prize drawings, as well as many other services provided.

American River College

4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento

October 21, 2017 (9am-3pm)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Community Day Celebration

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California was heralded as a dream come true when it opened its doors on April 14, 1997. Since then more than 70,000 children have been accepted for care – all becoming part of a tradition of caring that began when the San Francisco Shriners Hospital opened in 1923.

2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Saturday, October 21st (11am-2:30pm)

FREE

http://shrinerschildrens.org/20thanniversary/

National Reptile Awareness Day

Each year on October 21, people across the nation observe National Reptile Awareness Day. Created not only for reptile lovers to celebrate, but National Reptile Awareness Day also promotes education, conservation, and appreciation for reptiles. It is a day to learn about their natural habitats.

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento

916.808.5888

https://www.saczoo.org/2017/10/help-name-the-wolfs-guenon/

12th Annual Tip-A-Cop

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews will go blue as law enforcement members “serve” the community in a different way with the 12th annual Tip-A-Cop® event to benefit Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at three Sacramento-area locations.

Saturday, October 21st (11am-2pn & 5pm-9pm)

Benefitting the Special Olympics, Northern California

Local participating locations include:

Red Robin Citrus Heights

7990 Greenback Ln. Unit J

Citrus Heights

Red Robin Elk Grove

8245 Laguna Blvd.

Elk Grove

Red Robin Folsom

360 Palladio Pkwy.

Folsom

Save a Heart Campaign

Every one of us needs a heart to survive. Be a hero and come learn the life-saving technique of hands-only CPR, as well as receive free blood pressure checks, and education about general heart health.

Fremont Park

1515 Q Street, Sacramento

October 21, 2017 (11am-5pm)

FREE

Creative Women Mini-Con 2017

Creative Women Mini-Con returns for its 5th year — and this could be our best year yet. Empire Comics has assembled thirteen of the region’s most talented creative women AND they’re throwing a sale in celebration!

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento

916.482.8779

Creative Women Mini-Con 2017

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento

October 21st (11am-4pm)

Ready Set Ride Commute Challenge

The Ready Set Ride commute challenge encourages you to drive less by walking, biking, riding transit, or carpooling. You can log trips starting tomorrow and earn prizes. We are finding out more about this campaign.

Oct. 22-28

http://readysetridechallenge.com

Extreme Halloween Tech

DireWorld Scare Park is the premier horror theme park of Northern California. Designed and built by a top team of Haunt and Film industry professionals, DireWorld Scare Park is a terrorizing world of dark fantasy and zombie western entertainment.

Direworld Scare Park

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

916.295.0002

https://www.direworld.com/

Capital City Beads

Capital City Beads is coming to talk about their popular BEADS AND BREWS classes!

1729 L Street

Sacramento

http://www.CapitalCityBeads.com

#SAC4PR

Sacramento Latino community groups have come together to host #SAC4PR, a “street party” fundraiser to raise funds for the 3.5 million victims in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

In and around Mango’s Sacramento – 1930 K st.

Saturday, October 21st (5pm-11pm)

Rey y Kaye

Facebook.com/ReyyKaye

@REYyKAYE

http://www.conprmetidos.org/

