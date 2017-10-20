Daily List: Woke Up In The Middle of the Night? What Not to Do, to Go Back to Sleep

Dress like the Riverdale cast for Halloween

Riverdale’s second season is kicking butt on the CW!

Pumpkin Spice Everything

It’s that time of the year again when the can’t escape the scent of pumpkin spice! From lattes to candles, food to beauty products, we’ll show you all the hot pumpkin-flavored products on the market and reveal their surprising health benefits!

Sacramento Auto Show

Today-Sunday

Show Starts 10am

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento

Kiehl’s announced our partnership with Bright Pink earlier this year, with our Kiss For The Cure Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo, and as we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I’m happy to close the loop and share how we’re raising the additional $25K for the organization with a social campaign in which we’re asking friends and followers to blow a kiss to the camera!

Three Tips To Prepare Your Home From Fires

Feast For Vikings

Viking Fest! This Saturday in Sacramento, the folks from the event will be here to show off some of the yummy foods they will have there and talk about what you can see and do there.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

San Juan Masonic Hall

5944 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights

Qoobo

Qoobo is this weird robotic cat thing (it looks like a hairy pillow with moving tale). Cody showed it off in show ‘n tell a few weeks ago and has talked the engineer into bringing one for us to check out. Who better to test it out than our friends at Camden Springs Assisted Living Center.

Manly Minute: 5 Rules for Suspenders

Today, it’s pretty much a given fact that a well-dressed man and a good quality belt go hand-in-hand. But, belts, as we know and use them today, are a fairly new invention in the history of fashion. Prior to WWI, belts were used primarily, if not only, for military uniforms as a decorative piece. The known, accepted, and loved apparatus used for holding up one’s trousers at the time was, you guessed it, a good ol’ pair of suspenders (also known as braces).

Nuts About Nuts

We’re nuts about nuts! We already know these tiny nuggets pack a punch when it comes to overall nutrition. But understanding how they fuel your body can help you harness the power more effectively! Eat too many and you’re in trouble, eat too few and you’re dealing with that empty gut feeling!! Today we’ll reveal which nuts are best to eat and how many you need!

Viewer Shopping

One of our faithful viewers just lost 30 pounds, so we hooked her up with a stylist to revamp her look.

Your Authentic Image

