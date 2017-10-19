Healthiest Foods on Earth

What are the healthiest food on the planet? The nutrition myth buster Dr. Jonny Dowden reveals the foods that top his list of the 150 healthiest foods on earth!

http://jonnybowden.com/

Breast Health and Screening Events

The mobile mammography units will be onsite at the Folsom Premium Outlets and Vacaville Premium Outlets from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., to offer breast health screening for shoppers and other passersby – no appointments necessary.

Folsom and Vacaville Premium Outlets

Saturday, Oct. 21

11am – 7pm

Info: 800-341-6822

https://secure.scheduleonce.com/FolsomPremiumOutletsMammograms

https://secure.scheduleonce.com/VacavillePremiumOutletsMammograms

Sacramento SPCA Roaring 20’s PAWTY

On Saturday, October 28, the Sacramento SPCA is “Purring on the Ritz” to raise much-needed funds to care for the animals at the Sacramento SPCA and the communities they serve.

Saturday, October 28

6pm – 10pm

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento

General Admission $75 Available Online

More Info: 916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org/2017gala

Preston Castle Haunt 2017

The haunted Preston castle in Ione is opening to the public for its annual hauntings!

900 Palm Dr.

Ione, California

(209) 256-3623

7 pm – 11 pm each night

http://www.prestoncastle.com

Thrift Town Costumes

Halloween is just days away…do you have your costume yet? We’re seeing what Thrift Town has to offer.

http://www.Thrifttown.com

Sacramento Light The Night Benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Raley Field, West Sacramento

5 p.m. Registration, 7 p.m. Walk

916-929-4720

http://www.lightthenight.org/sac/

Super Fritz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/superfritz1/

Taylor Lee’s Butterflies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Taylorleesbutterflies/

Team Ty-Riffic: http://pages.lightthenight.org/sac/Sacra17/TeamTyRiffic

Sacramento Armenian Food Festival

The 70th Sacramento Armenian Food Festival is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 21st! Why not celebrate with food and dance? Courtney is with our guests to learn about Armenian coffee and watch the dancers too! (They will bring in CD for dancing.)

Saturday, 10/21, 11am – 9pm

Greek Hellenic Center & Hall

614 Alhambra Blvd.

Sacramento

http://www.armenianfoodfest70.org

Healthy Muffins

Looking for a healthy treat for kid’s school lunch? A local company may have just the treat!

http://www.MightyKongMuffins.com

Manly Minute: 5 Days to Skip the Gym

Some guys (you know the types) will insist that getting bigger, stronger, and more defined basically requires moving into the gym so you never miss a workout. After all, most gyms have showers, healthy snacks, and comfy stretch mats for sleeping. (And don’t think we haven’t considered it.) But before you take up permanent residency at Camp Workout, we have something to tell you: Take a break every once in a while. “Rest allows you to reap the benefits of what you have been working for,” says Will Mann, the regional fitness director of O2 Fitness in Charleston, South Carolina. “It allows your body to recover and ‘catch up’ with the necessary stress you have placed on it.”

Read more

Food Truck For Fire Relief

Sacto Mofon Food Truck is teaming up with California Fire Relief in Napa and Sonoma to help those in need. They have committed to serving 4,000 meals in Sonoma County. A $5 donation is enough for one meal.

http://www.youcaring.com