Police: Man Seen On Video Trying To Burglarize Roseville Homes Arrested

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police detectives have arrested a Fresno County man suspected of burglary attempts in the Roseville area.

Roseville police say a man was spotted checking the doors of homes and rummaging through cars early Sunday morning in the Porch Swing Drive area of Fiddyment Farms.

One resident’s camera captured the suspect on video checking a front door. The man in the video, who appeared to be wearing gloves, tries to open a door then walks off when finding it’s locked.

Around the same time, tools were stolen from a pickup parked in the 4000 block of Porch Swing Drive and someone reportedly rummaged through an unlocked pickup parked around the corner on Amberly Way, according to a statement from the Placer County Police Department.

After media agencies posted video of the suspect recorded by a resident, detectives received tips that lead them to Auberry in northeastern Fresno County. There they arrested James Ryan McCarver, 27, on suspicion of attempted burglary.

He was booked into the South Placer Jail.

Recognize this thief? He checked doors & stole from vehicles in the Fiddyment Farms area early Sun am. Email kcrawford@roseville.ca.us. pic.twitter.com/oPytFqXsJ4 — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) October 17, 2017

Detectives say a second suspect was working with McCarver. If you know who the second suspect is or have any other information that could help police, please email Detective Nakamura at knakamura@roseville.ca.us.