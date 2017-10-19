Sex Trafficking Crackdown Leads To Rescues, Arrests In Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento/AP) – The FBI says a nationwide crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, including several arrested in California.

Within the FBI Sacramento field office’s 34-county area of responsibility, the FBI and its law enforcement partners conducted operations in the four metropolitan areas of Chico, Fresno, Sacramento, and South Lake Tahoe, according to a statement by the FBI.

Last Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department rescued one minor and the FBI and Chico Police Department also rescued one minor. And on Saturday, Porterville Police Department arrested a man on felony pimping charges.

The FBI said Wednesday that the national crackdown involved 55 FBI field offices. The youngest victim recovered was 3 months old and the average age of recovered victims was 15. It says FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos and truck stops, on street corners and on websites.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office and Chico Police Department also participated in the local crackdown.

