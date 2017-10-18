Daily List: What 100 Calories of Halloween Candy Looks Like
Think you can limit yourself to a 100-calorie Halloween candy nibble? What you get for 100 calories varies widely among the candies in your Halloween loot. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll take a look at just what that means, with some of our favorites! (Hint: don’t blink or you’ll miss the serving size!)
Drive-Thru Diva
Our drive-thru diva is very excited for the opening game of the Sacramento Kings. Fans wearing Kings gear while Good Day is at the Roseville Dutch Bros. will get free coffee. Cambi will have gear to pass out for lucky fans and will also try to convert those crazy Warriors Fans!
Dutch Bros. Coffee
1225 Baseline Rd. in Roseville
(916) 633-4766
http://dutchbros.com
Vans Aiding In Napa and Sonoma
The van with no plan is back in Sacramento after traveling the country to do all sorts of volunteer projects!! Today they are collecting donations to drive to Santa Rosa and give to residents who lost everything.
Today
Set Up Taking Donations All Day
Save Mart Parking Lot
4708 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael
https://teamnoplan.jimdo.com/
Spooky Science
We’re having fun with spooky science at the powerhouse science center!
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821
info@powerhousesc.org
916.808.3942
https://powerhousesc.org/
October 21 – 22 | Haunted Laboratory | Experience the excitement of creating bubbling potions and eerie mixtures with our creative chemists.
October 28 – 29 | Pumpkin Slingshot Spooktacular | Ready… set…SPLAT! Get ghoulish with gourds to test the physics of flying objects.
MC YOGI
From juvenile delinquent to becoming one of the nation’s most beloved yoga teachers, MC YOGI’s new memoir “SPIRITUAL GRAFFITI: Finding My True Path” inspires people to discover the transformational power of yoga. Today MC YOGI mixes up some mindfulness and teaches some of his outrageous yoga poses!!
Tonight, 7pm-9:30pm
Zuda Yoga
1515 19th St., Sacramento
916-441-1267
http://www.mcyogi.com/
Instagram : @mcyogi
Facebook : @mcyogi108
Making Strides Walk
A local pizza chain is going pink for breast cancer research! We’ll meet the owner and show you how to give to the cause! Plus, pizza guys is once again participating in the making strides walk this Sunday!
Sunday, Oct. 22
8am (Registration 7am)
West Steps, State Capitol
Downtown Sacramento
https://www.pizzaguys.com/
Event Info
Free Chick-Fil-A
In celebration of opening night, all Chick-Fil-As in our area will be giving out a free chicken sandwich between 2 pm to 8 pm to fans wearing Kings gear. They’re bringing in some sandwiches and telling us why they wanted to have this partnership with the Kings.
Free Chicken Sandwich
Chick-Fil-A
2 pm to 8 pm
Arden Fair
Must wear Kings apparel
Will Little Dare2Dream
The 1Life Fully Lived Conference is this weekend at the Rancho Cordova Marriott. Attendees will gain valuable life skills focused on earning more, investing, health, relationships and more.
1Life Fully Lived Conference
Rancho Cordova Marriott
OCT 21&22
http://www.1lifefullylived.org/sac7
Promo code: goodday
Dishin’ With Tina: Pleasant Grove Restaurant
5515 Pleasant Grove Road
Pleasant Grove
916.656.3006
Facebook page
Sacramento Kings Dancers
The dancers are stopping by to say a quick hello before tonight’s game.
http://www.nba.com/kings
Manly Minute: Managing Your Hair Type
Congratulations! You just got a great haircut. Everyone at the office told you so, and some of them even meant it. Now it’s your job to keep it looking good – which is where hairstyling comes in. We know, hairstyling sounds like a term reserved for the heads of old-school rockabillies or modern-day hipsters.
