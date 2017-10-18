Daily List: What 100 Calories of Halloween Candy Looks Like

Think you can limit yourself to a 100-calorie Halloween candy nibble? What you get for 100 calories varies widely among the candies in your Halloween loot. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll take a look at just what that means, with some of our favorites! (Hint: don’t blink or you’ll miss the serving size!)

Read more

Drive-Thru Diva

Our drive-thru diva is very excited for the opening game of the Sacramento Kings. Fans wearing Kings gear while Good Day is at the Roseville Dutch Bros. will get free coffee. Cambi will have gear to pass out for lucky fans and will also try to convert those crazy Warriors Fans!

Dutch Bros. Coffee

1225 Baseline Rd. in Roseville

(916) 633-4766

http://dutchbros.com

Vans Aiding In Napa and Sonoma

The van with no plan is back in Sacramento after traveling the country to do all sorts of volunteer projects!! Today they are collecting donations to drive to Santa Rosa and give to residents who lost everything.

Today

Set Up Taking Donations All Day

Save Mart Parking Lot

4708 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael

https://teamnoplan.jimdo.com/

Spooky Science

We’re having fun with spooky science at the powerhouse science center!

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821

info@powerhousesc.org

916.808.3942

https://powerhousesc.org/

October 21 – 22 | Haunted Laboratory | Experience the excitement of creating bubbling potions and eerie mixtures with our creative chemists.

October 28 – 29 | Pumpkin Slingshot Spooktacular | Ready… set…SPLAT! Get ghoulish with gourds to test the physics of flying objects.

MC YOGI

From juvenile delinquent to becoming one of the nation’s most beloved yoga teachers, MC YOGI’s new memoir “SPIRITUAL GRAFFITI: Finding My True Path” inspires people to discover the transformational power of yoga. Today MC YOGI mixes up some mindfulness and teaches some of his outrageous yoga poses!!

Tonight, 7pm-9:30pm

Zuda Yoga

1515 19th St., Sacramento

916-441-1267

http://www.mcyogi.com/

Instagram : @mcyogi

Facebook : @mcyogi108

Making Strides Walk

A local pizza chain is going pink for breast cancer research! We’ll meet the owner and show you how to give to the cause! Plus, pizza guys is once again participating in the making strides walk this Sunday!

Sunday, Oct. 22

8am (Registration 7am)

West Steps, State Capitol

Downtown Sacramento

https://www.pizzaguys.com/

Event Info

Free Chick-Fil-A

In celebration of opening night, all Chick-Fil-As in our area will be giving out a free chicken sandwich between 2 pm to 8 pm to fans wearing Kings gear. They’re bringing in some sandwiches and telling us why they wanted to have this partnership with the Kings.

Free Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A

2 pm to 8 pm

Arden Fair

Must wear Kings apparel

Will Little Dare2Dream

The 1Life Fully Lived Conference is this weekend at the Rancho Cordova Marriott. Attendees will gain valuable life skills focused on earning more, investing, health, relationships and more.

1Life Fully Lived Conference

Rancho Cordova Marriott

OCT 21&22

http://www.1lifefullylived.org/sac7

Promo code: goodday

Dishin’ With Tina: Pleasant Grove Restaurant

5515 Pleasant Grove Road

Pleasant Grove

916.656.3006

Facebook page

Sacramento Kings Dancers

The dancers are stopping by to say a quick hello before tonight’s game.

http://www.nba.com/kings

Manly Minute: Managing Your Hair Type

Congratulations! You just got a great haircut. Everyone at the office told you so, and some of them even meant it. Now it’s your job to keep it looking good – which is where hairstyling comes in. We know, hairstyling sounds like a term reserved for the heads of old-school rockabillies or modern-day hipsters.

Read more