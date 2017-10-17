Police: Stockton Man Kidnapped Baby, Pepper-Sprayed Ex-Girlfriend

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a baby he did not have custody of, police say.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Stockton police say a woman was at a doctor’s office near March Lane and El Dorado Street when her ex-boyfriend showed up and took her 6-month-old baby.

Officers say the ex, identified as 30-year-old Rudolfo Ruiz, is restrained from being around the woman and child.

The woman managed to get the suspect to agree to give the baby back. However, police say Ruiz attacked and pepper-sprayed the woman and her brother when they met up along the 4200 block of East Main Street.

Officers then responded and arrested Ruiz. He allegedly resisted and had to be taken to the ground, police say.

Police say Ruiz’ current girlfriend, 27-year-old Latasha Torres, threatened to hit the baby. She was also arrested and the baby was rescued.

Ruiz was booked into jail and is now facing charges of kidnapping, parental abduction, domestic violence, violating a court order and resisting arrest. He also had a warrant out for an earlier chase.

Torres was booked into jail and is facing charges of being an accessory, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.