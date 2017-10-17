Kings Rookie De’Aaron Fox: In-N-Out ‘Just Not Good’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings fans will be getting to know a lot about their new star rookie this season, but De’Aaron Fox has already made one thing abundantly clear: he’s no fan of In-N-Out.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Louisiana and played one season of college ball at Kentucky, was interviewed by Rolling Stone recently and talked a bit about adjusting to life in California.

When asked about if he’s found a favorite brunch spot in Sacramento, Fox instead decided to share his opinion about a beloved California institution: In-N-Out Burger.

“Their burgers are overrated. They’re OK,” Fox told Rolling Stone.

In-N-Out consistently ranks among the most popular fast food chains in the country. Homesick California transplants often share their longing for an “animal style” burger, and even celebrity chefs the likes of Anthony Bourdain have expressed their love of In-N-Out.

Fox’s interview has since started a lively debate online. Responding to it all, Fox tweeted simply “Sorry not sorry” along with a “shrug” emoji.

Of course, burger chain loyalty varies by region. Californians have In-N-Out, New Yorkers have Shake Shack, Texans love Whataburger, etc. Fox insists that Wendy’s is his favorite, and also goes onto to say that Chick-fil-A (which is listed as one of California’s most hated chains) is so good that it shouldn’t even be considered fast food.

The Sacramento Kings will kick the 2017-18 season off on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.