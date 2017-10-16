New Parents Who Lost Home In Santa Rosa Wildfire Receive Generous Donation

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A couple who lost everything in Santa Rosa now has a new baby, born after evacuating to Kaiser Roseville.

Working in the ICU at Kaiser in Santa Rosa, Ben Huggins could smell the smoke.

“We were loading one patient up into the ambulance and I looked up and knew our neighborhood was on fire, so I knew we had lost our house,” Ben said.

Ben and Macy Huggins’ baby girl was due any day and, due to the wildfire, the Kaiser right by their house wasn’t an option for delivery.

“We needed to find a place to deliver this baby. SF, Vallejo – but we heard the air quality was bad. So we ended up coming up here,” Ben said.

To Kaiser Roseville, where Macy worried about what they would do when the baby was born.

“We have nothing and we are bringing this baby into the world and lost all this stuff we had that was perfect for her,” Macy said.

After having the baby Saturday morning, the unthinkable happened with a couple also in the hospital having a baby.

“They thought they were having a baby girl but they ended up having a boy – and the first thing the mom asked is there anyone who can use this baby girl stuff,” Ben said.

And so the Huggins’, who thought they had nothing for their new daughter, turn out have a lot more.

“It was a tragedy but it’s brought so many people together,” Ben said.

The Huggins’ were able to thank the couple who generously donated their toys and clothes.