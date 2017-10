SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to campus on Monday.

Dr. King came to Sac State on Oct. 16, 1967 and gave a civil rights speech to about seven thousand people on campus.

The university and community will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King with speeches, a “unity march,” gospel concert and more.

Most of the events are free and start at 11 a.m. and run through 9 p.m.