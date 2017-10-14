Sacramento’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway

Antelope Christian Center

4533 Antelope Road, Antelope

Saturday, October 14th at 12pm

6,000 Pumpkin FREE to Boys & Girls

Rocklin Mini Maker Faire

Rocklin Mini Maker FaireSierra College, Rocklin

Saturday, October 14 9am-4pm

Free

https://rocklin.makerfaire.com/

The Wild Horse Program

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, R3C Wild Horse Program

Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center

12270 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove

Saturday, October 14th

Meet and Greet at 9:00 am (talk to the inmates about the horses for adoption)

Demonstration at 10:00am (inmates ride to demonstrate the horse’s abilities)

Adoption at 11:00am

Minimum bids start at $300.00

Special Education Ability Faire and Craft Bazaar

Today 10 am to 2 pm

Jessie Baker School

Remembering California Heroes Ceremony

California State Capitol Park

13th and L St., Sacramento

Saturday, October 14th at 10am

https://www.calvet.ca.gov/vietnam

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/remembering-california-heroes-ceremony/

Rio Velo

Township 9 Bike Park

10 am to 1 pm

http://www.riovelo.com/

Harbor Church’s Benefit for Fire Victims

215 Persifer Street Folsom, California 95630

Saturday, October 14th (8am-1pm)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/43525906417/permalink/10155492305271418/

Johnny Cash Trail Grand Opening

Saturday, October 14 (rain or shine)

On the Johnny Cash Trail segment behind the Folsom Rodeo Arena

(200 Stafford Street, Folsom)

8:30 a.m. Ribbon Cutting

9:30 a.m. Community Bike Ride

9:45 a.m. 6.2-Mile Run

10 a.m. 4.25-Mile Run/Walk

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community Festival

5 p.m.Out Among the Stars Dinner on Robbers’ Ravine Bridge

http://www.FolsomCashArtTrail.com

New Playground

Jack Davis Park

4057 43rd St., Sacramento

Saturday, October 14

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Kick-off ceremony

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Best viewing of playground construction

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Final construction phase

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ribbon-cutting ceremony for playground and basketball court

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Junior Kings basketball clinic

Serbian Food & Culture Festival

7777 Sunset Ave., Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Saturday, October 14th (11am-10pm)

Tickets: FREE, $2 (Children 12 and under at FREE, everyone else $2)

https://www.facebook.com/sacserbfest/

Free Community Dance

La Sierra Community Center

5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael

Sunday, October 15th

Brandon Hughes’ – A One-Man Play

“The Absent Father, The Wayward Son”

Guild Theater

2828 35th Street, Sacramento, CA

Tickets: $20-$25

Purchase Online, Brandonhughes.net or at Underground Books

http://brandonhughes.net/