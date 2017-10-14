Sacramento’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway
Antelope Christian Center
4533 Antelope Road, Antelope
Saturday, October 14th at 12pm
6,000 Pumpkin FREE to Boys & Girls
Rocklin Mini Maker Faire
Rocklin Mini Maker FaireSierra College, Rocklin
Saturday, October 14 9am-4pm
Free
https://rocklin.makerfaire.com/
The Wild Horse Program
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, R3C Wild Horse Program
Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
12270 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove
Saturday, October 14th
Meet and Greet at 9:00 am (talk to the inmates about the horses for adoption)
Demonstration at 10:00am (inmates ride to demonstrate the horse’s abilities)
Adoption at 11:00am
Minimum bids start at $300.00
Special Education Ability Faire and Craft Bazaar
Today 10 am to 2 pm
Jessie Baker School
Remembering California Heroes Ceremony
California State Capitol Park
13th and L St., Sacramento
Saturday, October 14th at 10am
https://www.calvet.ca.gov/vietnam
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/remembering-california-heroes-ceremony/
Rio Velo
Township 9 Bike Park
10 am to 1 pm
http://www.riovelo.com/
Harbor Church’s Benefit for Fire Victims
215 Persifer Street Folsom, California 95630
Saturday, October 14th (8am-1pm)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/43525906417/permalink/10155492305271418/
Johnny Cash Trail Grand Opening
Saturday, October 14 (rain or shine)
On the Johnny Cash Trail segment behind the Folsom Rodeo Arena
(200 Stafford Street, Folsom)
8:30 a.m. Ribbon Cutting
9:30 a.m. Community Bike Ride
9:45 a.m. 6.2-Mile Run
10 a.m. 4.25-Mile Run/Walk
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community Festival
5 p.m.Out Among the Stars Dinner on Robbers’ Ravine Bridge
http://www.FolsomCashArtTrail.com
New Playground
Jack Davis Park
4057 43rd St., Sacramento
Saturday, October 14
8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Kick-off ceremony
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Best viewing of playground construction
2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Final construction phase
2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ribbon-cutting ceremony for playground and basketball court
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Junior Kings basketball clinic
Libier Reynolds, Lifestyle Expert
http://Libier.com
Dr. Anwar
1850 Sierra Gardens Drive Ste 8, Roseville, CA
http://AnwarMD.com
916-953-3248
Scary Contact Lenses
http://www.axiseyeoptometric.com/
https://www.vsp.com/
Mrs. Kay’s Sweet Treats
9671 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
http://MrsKaysSweetTreats.com
916-647-9318
Serbian Food & Culture Festival
7777 Sunset Ave., Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Saturday, October 14th (11am-10pm)
Tickets: FREE, $2 (Children 12 and under at FREE, everyone else $2)
https://www.facebook.com/sacserbfest/
Free Community Dance
La Sierra Community Center
5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael
Sunday, October 15th
Brandon Hughes’ – A One-Man Play
“The Absent Father, The Wayward Son”
Guild Theater
2828 35th Street, Sacramento, CA
Tickets: $20-$25
Purchase Online, Brandonhughes.net or at Underground Books
http://brandonhughes.net/