Mail Delivery Resumes In Napa County

NAPA (CBS13) – Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor smoke. U.S. postal service returned Friday on the Silverado Trail in Napa.

Postman Patrick Bjerke, was undeterred by the choking grey haze of the Atlas Fire after roads re-opened.

“Since the fire, this is the first time I’ve been able to get out here,” Bjerke said. “So, we had a lot of mail backed up.

Bjerke has been delivering on this route for more than a decade.

“I have about 400 deliveries,” Bjerke said.

He knows people here on a first-name basis. And a few of those 400 names now have no homes to deliver to.

“Well it’s just sad, you know, I talked to Ellen, you know it’s sad,” he said as he choked back tears.

This Napa postal carrier returned to his route, filled with compassion.

“Her dad passed away, and his ashes were there,” Bjerke said. “I don’t know, it’s just sad.”

These catastrophic wildfires wrecking havoc in Napa. Now The sight of a routine mail service is

delivering hope the return to normal life wont be far behind.