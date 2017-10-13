Daily List: Friday the 13th? Don’t Worry About It! 3 Ways to Make Your Life Less Stressful
Stressing about Friday the 13th? Even if you’re not a big believer in unlucky days, you don’t need one more thing on your plate. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three ways to make your life a little less stressful!
Read more
Pumpkin Nights
Pumpkin Nights is bringing the highly anticipated Most Delightful Halloween Tradition to Gold Country Fairgrounds kicking off on Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 29.
Pumpkin Nights in Auburn
October 13-29
Gold Country Fairground
Experience the highly anticipated Most Delightful Halloween Tradition
Tickets $16 – $20
http://www.pumpkinnights.com
Our Promise Campaign
This location is the site of a currently being constructed Habitat for Humanity house. We will have a ton of volunteers on site building and the construction crew. Amazing visuals for the live shot.
https://www.ourpromiseca.org
National Pumpkin Month
It’s National Popcorn Poppin’ Month! We’ll take you on an a-MAIZE-ing journey talking corn, proper popping techniques, and give out two fabulous recipes for your Halloween party with food blogger Irvin Lin — including one that jumps on the Pumpkin Spiced Latte bandwagon!!
Irvin Lin, Food Blogger
https://www.eatthelove.com/category/breakfast/
The World’s Smallest Concert Hall
“The World’s Smallest Concert Hall” will open inside a Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) bus shelter at 14th and L streets – in front of the Sacramento Community Center Theater – this Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m.
http://www.sactownmag.com/December-January-2016/Gimme-Shelter/
National Pharmacists’ Month
http://www.pharmacy.ca.gov/
The Capital City Swing Jam & The California Swing Dance Championships
The Ballroom of Sacramento.
6009 Folsom Blvd.
October 13-15, 2017
http://www.CapitalCitySwingJam.com
Sip, Savor and Support
Guests at the fall edition of the 36th Annual Sacramento Home and Garden Show will sip, savor and support Saint John’s Program for Real Change as they enjoy an exclusive taste of fine local wines at the Total Wine and More wine Garden.
Sacramento Home & Garden Show
Oct 13-15
Adults $7 (or $6 with a can of food); 12 and under free; 62 and older $3 on Friday
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com
Johnny Cash Tribute
The City of Folsom is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 14 for the completion of the Johnny Cash Trail, a 2.5-mile trail that honors one of the world’s most famous country musicians and his influence on Folsom.
Johnny Cash Trail Grand Opening
Saturday, October 14 (rain or shine)
Starts 8:30am
200 Stafford Street
Folsom
http://www.FolsomCashArtTrail.com
Teachers Become Students
Some of the biggest brains in California are descending on the capital city to push science education to the limits!
http://www.cascience.org
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Every Suit
“A well-tailored suit is to women, what lingerie is to men.” Ask any woman and she’ll tell you that a man in a suit is sexier than a man with rippling abs.
Read more
River City Marketplace
Fremont Park
Saturday, October 14 from 11-5
80+ local artists, makers, and small businesses
Live music, great food, and fun games!
http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com