Daily List: Friday the 13th? Don’t Worry About It! 3 Ways to Make Your Life Less Stressful

Stressing about Friday the 13th? Even if you’re not a big believer in unlucky days, you don’t need one more thing on your plate. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three ways to make your life a little less stressful!

Pumpkin Nights

Pumpkin Nights is bringing the highly anticipated Most Delightful Halloween Tradition to Gold Country Fairgrounds kicking off on Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 29.

Pumpkin Nights in Auburn

October 13-29

Gold Country Fairground

Experience the highly anticipated Most Delightful Halloween Tradition

Tickets $16 – $20

http://www.pumpkinnights.com

Our Promise Campaign

This location is the site of a currently being constructed Habitat for Humanity house. We will have a ton of volunteers on site building and the construction crew. Amazing visuals for the live shot.

https://www.ourpromiseca.org

National Pumpkin Month

It’s National Popcorn Poppin’ Month! We’ll take you on an a-MAIZE-ing journey talking corn, proper popping techniques, and give out two fabulous recipes for your Halloween party with food blogger Irvin Lin — including one that jumps on the Pumpkin Spiced Latte bandwagon!!

Irvin Lin, Food Blogger

https://www.eatthelove.com/category/breakfast/

The World’s Smallest Concert Hall

“The World’s Smallest Concert Hall” will open inside a Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) bus shelter at 14th and L streets – in front of the Sacramento Community Center Theater – this Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m.

http://www.sactownmag.com/December-January-2016/Gimme-Shelter/

National Pharmacists’ Month

http://www.pharmacy.ca.gov/

The Capital City Swing Jam & The California Swing Dance Championships

The Ballroom of Sacramento.

6009 Folsom Blvd.

October 13-15, 2017

http://www.CapitalCitySwingJam.com

Sip, Savor and Support

Guests at the fall edition of the 36th Annual Sacramento Home and Garden Show will sip, savor and support Saint John’s Program for Real Change as they enjoy an exclusive taste of fine local wines at the Total Wine and More wine Garden.

Sacramento Home & Garden Show

Oct 13-15

Adults $7 (or $6 with a can of food); 12 and under free; 62 and older $3 on Friday

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com

Johnny Cash Tribute

The City of Folsom is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 14 for the completion of the Johnny Cash Trail, a 2.5-mile trail that honors one of the world’s most famous country musicians and his influence on Folsom.

Johnny Cash Trail Grand Opening

Saturday, October 14 (rain or shine)

Starts 8:30am

200 Stafford Street

Folsom

http://www.FolsomCashArtTrail.com

Teachers Become Students

Some of the biggest brains in California are descending on the capital city to push science education to the limits!

http://www.cascience.org

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Every Suit

“A well-tailored suit is to women, what lingerie is to men.” Ask any woman and she’ll tell you that a man in a suit is sexier than a man with rippling abs.

River City Marketplace

Fremont Park

Saturday, October 14 from 11-5

80+ local artists, makers, and small businesses

Live music, great food, and fun games!

http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com