Show Info. -10/12/17

Daily List: 3 “Sexy” Halloween Costumes That Should Not Be Sexy

Sexy Nurse, Sexy Witch — somehow this Halloween trend for “sexy” costumes caught on — but not all fit the label! On the Daily List this morning, three that need to go back in the box!

Arrow

Premieres Tonight at 9pm

Right here on CW31

Music & Memory

Rosemont H.S. is teaming up with a group to help Alzheimer’s patients. Music helps the patients remember things.

Screening of “Alive Inside”

Friday, Oct. 20th

Rosemont HS Auditorium

9594 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento

Doors 6pm, Starts 6:30pm

Free admission

http://www.tuneswork.org

UC Davis Davis Medical Center, Dermatology

Dr. Oma Agbai is the new face of UC Davis dermatology as the director of the service for multicultural dermatology and hair disorders.

3301 C Street, #1400

Sacramento, CA. 95816

916-734-6111

https://www.facebook.com/OmaAgbaiMD

http://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/dermatology/

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Filmapalooza 2018

Four Sacramento filmmakers recently wrote, shot, and submitted a short film to the San Francisco 48-Hour Film Project and won the category for best film! The group strictly shot their film in the Sacramento County, filming in a variety of locations including Walnut Grove, Galt, the Sacramento River, and more!

March 6-9, 2018

Paris, France

http://www.48hourfilm.com/filmapalooza/2018

Halloween Holograms to Freak Out Your Neighbors

Are you ready to freak out your neighbors and be the spookiest house on the block? Michael Gills, Senior Marketing & Community Manager for AtmosFX is here with some easy ways you can transform your home or office into a trick-or-treat mecca.

http://www.atmosfx.com

https://www.facebook.com/Atmosfx/

https://www.youtube.com/user/AtmosfearFX

Original Sacramento Home & Garden Show

We are live at Cal Expo as vendors set up for the original Sacramento Home and Garden Show. It kicks off tomorrow.

CAL EXPO

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento

October 13-15, 2017

http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com/

Bike Donations For Vets

The Sacramento Project Hero HUB, in partnership with local cycling club Sacramento Bike Hikers, will present two local veterans with bicycles on today. The bicycles have been donated through a $2,500 contribution to Project Hero from Sacramento Bike Hikers.

http://www.projecthero.org

Rachel Barton Pine

This chick is no joke! Classical and heavy metal violinist Rachel Barton Pine is performing live on Good Day before she kicks off the Sac Philharmonic & Opera’s new season on Saturday.

Sacramento Philharmonic presents “Brahms’ First Symphony”

Featuring Rachel Barton Pine

Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Community Center Theater

1301 L St., Sacramento

Tickets: (800) 225-2277 or Box Office(916) 808-5181

Sac Philharmonic & Opera

http://www.sacphilopera.org

Maximize Your Netflix

Get More Awesome Out of Netflix!! With over 5,000 titles, Netflix can be overwhelming. How do you find a diamond among the duds? Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tools and apps that can help you get more awesome out of Netflix.

JustWatch

https://www.justwatch.com/us

FlickSurfer

http://flicksurfer.com/#/

Netflix Party

https://www.netflixparty.com/

Stationary bike-powered streaming station

http://www.instructables.com/id/Cycflix-Exercise-Powered-Entertainment/

Cold Turkey Pro ($25)

https://getcoldturkey.com/pricing/

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Manly Minute: Your Testosterone Is Low

Testosterone is crucial for building muscle and fueling your sex drive. But receptors for the hormone actually exist throughout your body, from your brain to your bones to your blood vessels.

March of Dimes

March of Dimes is having their annual Signature Chefs Auction on Thursday, Oct. 19th to help premature babies! The event will start at 6pm. From 6pm-7:45 pm, the 12 participating chefs/restaurants will present their signature dish for guests to sample at each of their respective stations.

Signature Chefs’ Auction

Thursday, 10/19, 6pm

Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento

Benefits The March of Dimes

Tickets: $250.00

916.922.1913

http://www.signaturechefs.org/sacramento