Show Info. -10/12/17

Daily List: 3 “Sexy” Halloween Costumes That Should Not Be Sexy
Sexy Nurse, Sexy Witch — somehow this Halloween trend for “sexy” costumes caught on — but not all fit the label! On the Daily List this morning, three that need to go back in the box!
Premieres Tonight at 9pm
Right here on CW31
Music & Memory
Rosemont H.S. is teaming up with a group to help Alzheimer’s patients. Music helps the patients remember things.
Screening of “Alive Inside”
Friday, Oct. 20th
Rosemont HS Auditorium
9594 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento
Doors 6pm, Starts 6:30pm
Free admission
http://www.tuneswork.org
UC Davis Davis Medical Center, Dermatology
Dr. Oma Agbai is the new face of UC Davis dermatology as the director of the service for multicultural dermatology and hair disorders.
3301 C Street, #1400
Sacramento, CA. 95816
916-734-6111
https://www.facebook.com/OmaAgbaiMD
http://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/dermatology/
I’m Cute…Adopt Me!
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Filmapalooza 2018
Four Sacramento filmmakers recently wrote, shot, and submitted a short film to the San Francisco 48-Hour Film Project and won the category for best film! The group strictly shot their film in the Sacramento County, filming in a variety of locations including Walnut Grove, Galt, the Sacramento River, and more!
March 6-9, 2018
Paris, France
http://www.48hourfilm.com/filmapalooza/2018
Halloween Holograms to Freak Out Your Neighbors
Are you ready to freak out your neighbors and be the spookiest house on the block? Michael Gills, Senior Marketing & Community Manager for AtmosFX is here with some easy ways you can transform your home or office into a trick-or-treat mecca.
http://www.atmosfx.com
https://www.facebook.com/Atmosfx/
https://www.youtube.com/user/AtmosfearFX
Original Sacramento Home & Garden Show
We are live at Cal Expo as vendors set up for the original Sacramento Home and Garden Show. It kicks off tomorrow.
CAL EXPO
1600 Exposition Blvd.
Sacramento
October 13-15, 2017
http://www.sachomeandgardenshow.com/
Bike Donations For Vets
The Sacramento Project Hero HUB, in partnership with local cycling club Sacramento Bike Hikers, will present two local veterans with bicycles on today. The bicycles have been donated through a $2,500 contribution to Project Hero from Sacramento Bike Hikers.
http://www.projecthero.org
Rachel Barton Pine
This chick is no joke! Classical and heavy metal violinist Rachel Barton Pine is performing live on Good Day before she kicks off the Sac Philharmonic & Opera’s new season on Saturday.
Sacramento Philharmonic presents “Brahms’ First Symphony”
Featuring Rachel Barton Pine
Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Community Center Theater
1301 L St., Sacramento
Tickets: (800) 225-2277 or Box Office(916) 808-5181
Sac Philharmonic & Opera
http://www.sacphilopera.org
Maximize Your Netflix
Get More Awesome Out of Netflix!! With over 5,000 titles, Netflix can be overwhelming. How do you find a diamond among the duds? Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tools and apps that can help you get more awesome out of Netflix.
JustWatch
https://www.justwatch.com/us
FlickSurfer
http://flicksurfer.com/#/
Netflix Party
https://www.netflixparty.com/
Stationary bike-powered streaming station
http://www.instructables.com/id/Cycflix-Exercise-Powered-Entertainment/
Cold Turkey Pro ($25)
https://getcoldturkey.com/pricing/
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Manly Minute: Your Testosterone Is Low
Testosterone is crucial for building muscle and fueling your sex drive. But receptors for the hormone actually exist throughout your body, from your brain to your bones to your blood vessels.
March of Dimes
March of Dimes is having their annual Signature Chefs Auction on Thursday, Oct. 19th to help premature babies! The event will start at 6pm. From 6pm-7:45 pm, the 12 participating chefs/restaurants will present their signature dish for guests to sample at each of their respective stations.
Signature Chefs’ Auction
Thursday, 10/19, 6pm
Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento
Benefits The March of Dimes
Tickets: $250.00
916.922.1913
http://www.signaturechefs.org/sacramento