Northern California Wildfires: Resources

Filed Under: California Wildfires, Mendocino County, NAPA County, Solano County, Sonoma County, Yuba County
Fires continue to burn in and around Napa, California, on October 10, 2017. Firefighters battled wildfires in California\'s wine region on October 10 as the death toll rose to 15 and thousands were left homeless in neighborhoods reduced to ashes. / AFP PHOTO / Amy Osborne (Photo credit should read AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve assembled a list of information, including helpful links, to keep you and your family safe during as wildfires continue to spread. Check back periodically for updates.

General Resources

Evacuation Orders & Advisories
Click on each county listed below for details about evacuation orders and advisories.

Evacuation Shelters

  • Mendocino County – Ukiah High School, Willits High School, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians Gymnasium
  • Solano County – Solano Community College, Alan Witt Sports Complex, Fairfield High School, Solano County Fairgrounds
  • Nevada County – Twin Cities Church; animal shelter is at Nevada County Fairgrounds
  • Sonoma County
  • Napa County – Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
  • Yuba County  – Yuba/Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (Animals & Residents), Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, Nazarene Church in Oroville, Animal Shelter – Nevada Co. Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, Small Animal Shelter – The Old County Hospital in Oroville, Large Animal Shelter – Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville

Sign Up For Emergency Alerts:

Sign up by county:

Listen Live