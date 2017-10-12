Northern California Wildfires: Resources

We’ve assembled a list of information, including helpful links, to keep you and your family safe during as wildfires continue to spread. Check back periodically for updates.

General Resources

Evacuation Orders & Advisories

Click on each county listed below for details about evacuation orders and advisories.

Evacuation Shelters

Mendocino County – Ukiah High School, Willits High School, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians Gymnasium

Solano County – Solano Community College, Alan Witt Sports Complex, Fairfield High School, Solano County Fairgrounds

Nevada County – Twin Cities Church; animal shelter is at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Sonoma County

Napa County – Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Crosswalk Community Church in Napa

Yuba County – Yuba/Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (Animals & Residents), Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, Nazarene Church in Oroville, Animal Shelter – Nevada Co. Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, Small Animal Shelter – The Old County Hospital in Oroville, Large Animal Shelter – Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville

Sign Up For Emergency Alerts:

Text your ZIP code to 888777 to sign up for alerts from local law enforcement agencies.

Cal Fire’s Prepare for Wildfire App (Customized alerts or push notifications)

Sign up by county: