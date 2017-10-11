Daily List: 3 Top Trending Adult Halloween Costumes This Year

Yesterday we took a look at what’s popular for kids this year for Halloween costumes. This morning, it’s grownups’ turn!

On the Daily List this morning, we show the three top trending Halloween costumes for adults this year1

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys

Hammer & Nails just recently opened in Folsom and it’s a place for men to relax while getting pampered. Every guest has their

own personal TV.

195 Placerville Road, Ste. 110

Folsom

(916) 984-1111

https://hammerandnailsgrooming.com/

Local Business Contest

A big local real estate business is helping boost small, local businesses: with free rent! Small local businesses can enter the Ethan Conrad Properties small business contest until October 31 for a chance to win up to $50,000 in free rent credits.

https://www.trifectanutrition.com/

http://ethanconradprop.com/faqs/

Paying Off Student Loans

The thought of staying off Netflix for life might seem extreme, but college grads say they’d do it if it meant they didn’t have to pay back their student loans. What else beats paying off student debt?

Ways to tackle student loan debt:

1. Choose a Repayment Plan

2. Don’t Miss Payments

3. Attack the Debt

4. Think Long-Term

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Petal It Forward

Today we’re going to Petal it Forward. Flowers boost our mood, and this seems like a great day to hand them out for free.

Today, 8am-2pm

Relles Florist

2400 J Street, Sacramento

http://www.rellesflorist.com

STRQ

Fri, October 13, 2017

Harlow’s

Doors: 8:00 Pm / Show: 9:00 Pm

$17 Pre Sale – $20 Day Of Show

Federico for Halloween

Federico students can get you ready for Halloween with prosthetics and makeup.

Federico Beauty Institute

1515 Sports Dr. in Sacramento

(916) 929-4242

http://federico.edu

Dishin’ With Tina: Green Papaya

7840 N. West Lane

Stockton

209.981.8733

http://www.greenpapayafoodtruck.com/

Manly Minute: Dating After the Divorce

Going through a divorce is one of the most painful, stressful experiences that you will ever have. Much like grieving the loss of a loved one, getting a divorce can often feel like a death, as it severs not on a relationship, but family connections and the love that you once thought would last forever. And while the process is stressful (and expensive), once the paperwork is officially signed, you’re challenged with the task of building your life again.

PAWS to Party

We’re getting a preview of the 5th annual Paws to Party celebration benefiting animals at the Front Street Animal Shelter

October 13, 2017

6-9 PM

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street, Sacramento

http://www.pawstoparty.com/