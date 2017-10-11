Daily List: 3 Top Trending Adult Halloween Costumes This Year
Yesterday we took a look at what’s popular for kids this year for Halloween costumes. This morning, it’s grownups’ turn!
On the Daily List this morning, we show the three top trending Halloween costumes for adults this year1
Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys
Hammer & Nails just recently opened in Folsom and it’s a place for men to relax while getting pampered. Every guest has their
own personal TV.
195 Placerville Road, Ste. 110
Folsom
(916) 984-1111
https://hammerandnailsgrooming.com/
Local Business Contest
A big local real estate business is helping boost small, local businesses: with free rent! Small local businesses can enter the Ethan Conrad Properties small business contest until October 31 for a chance to win up to $50,000 in free rent credits.
https://www.trifectanutrition.com/
http://ethanconradprop.com/faqs/
Paying Off Student Loans
The thought of staying off Netflix for life might seem extreme, but college grads say they’d do it if it meant they didn’t have to pay back their student loans. What else beats paying off student debt?
Ways to tackle student loan debt:
1. Choose a Repayment Plan
2. Don’t Miss Payments
3. Attack the Debt
4. Think Long-Term
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Petal It Forward
Today we’re going to Petal it Forward. Flowers boost our mood, and this seems like a great day to hand them out for free.
Today, 8am-2pm
Relles Florist
2400 J Street, Sacramento
http://www.rellesflorist.com
STRQ
Fri, October 13, 2017
Harlow’s
Doors: 8:00 Pm / Show: 9:00 Pm
$17 Pre Sale – $20 Day Of Show
Federico for Halloween
Federico students can get you ready for Halloween with prosthetics and makeup.
Federico Beauty Institute
1515 Sports Dr. in Sacramento
(916) 929-4242
http://federico.edu
Dishin’ With Tina: Green Papaya
7840 N. West Lane
Stockton
209.981.8733
http://www.greenpapayafoodtruck.com/
Manly Minute: Dating After the Divorce
Going through a divorce is one of the most painful, stressful experiences that you will ever have. Much like grieving the loss of a loved one, getting a divorce can often feel like a death, as it severs not on a relationship, but family connections and the love that you once thought would last forever. And while the process is stressful (and expensive), once the paperwork is officially signed, you’re challenged with the task of building your life again.
PAWS to Party
We’re getting a preview of the 5th annual Paws to Party celebration benefiting animals at the Front Street Animal Shelter
October 13, 2017
6-9 PM
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento
http://www.pawstoparty.com/