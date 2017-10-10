Kimpton Sawyer Hotel
Opens Today!!!
500 J Street Sacramento
Sacramento
Reservations: (877) 678-6255
Hotel: (916) 545-7100
http://www.sawyerhotel.com
Daily List: 3 Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Adults This Year
Wondering what to be for Halloween this year? On the Daily List this morning, the three top trending Halloween costumes for adults this year!
Fun with Sledgehammers
Stage Nine Entertainment is kicking off construction to connect the two stores in Old Sacramento.
https://www.stagenine.com/
Taco Tuesday: El Rey
Getting back into basketball means a flood of business for eateries and bars on the K. El Rey is one of those businesses.
723 K St., Sacramento
916-400-4170
http://www.elreyonk.com/
Trending: The Top 15 Halloween Makeup Ideas, According to Pinterest
Apple Hill by the Clock
The editors at Sactown Magazine have been doing some detective work for over three years on the best times to do just about anything at Apple Hill.
http://www.SactownMag.com
Boyd Tinsley
Boyd Tinsley, the beloved violin player from Dave Matthews Band and the new band he is producing (and playing with), Crystal Garden, take the Good Day stage! The boys are in town for a special tonight at Harlow’s!!
Tonight
Doors Open 7pm, Show Starts 8pm
Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub
2708 J Street
Sacramento
(916) 441-4693
Facebook: @crystalgardenband
Instagram: @crystalgardenband
Icing on the Cupcake
For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Icing on the Cupcake has a special pink cupcake to raise money for cancer research.
Locations in Rocklin, Folsom, and Sacramento
http://icingonthecupcake.com
Chilaquiles Done Right
With the weather turning and fall in the air, it’s time to warm up and fill up with foods that make you feel cozy! This Mexican comfort dish is a must for any holiday breakfast, but screw it up and you’re in big trouble!!
https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/