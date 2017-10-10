Kimpton Sawyer Hotel

Opens Today!!!

500 J Street Sacramento

Sacramento

Reservations: (877) 678-6255

Hotel: (916) 545-7100

http://www.sawyerhotel.com

Fun with Sledgehammers

Stage Nine Entertainment is kicking off construction to connect the two stores in Old Sacramento.

https://www.stagenine.com/

Taco Tuesday: El Rey

Getting back into basketball means a flood of business for eateries and bars on the K. El Rey is one of those businesses.

723 K St., Sacramento

916-400-4170

http://www.elreyonk.com/

Apple Hill by the Clock

The editors at Sactown Magazine have been doing some detective work for over three years on the best times to do just about anything at Apple Hill.

http://www.SactownMag.com

Boyd Tinsley

Boyd Tinsley, the beloved violin player from Dave Matthews Band and the new band he is producing (and playing with), Crystal Garden, take the Good Day stage! The boys are in town for a special tonight at Harlow’s!!

Tonight

Doors Open 7pm, Show Starts 8pm

Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub

2708 J Street

Sacramento

(916) 441-4693

Facebook: @crystalgardenband

Instagram: @crystalgardenband

Icing on the Cupcake

For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Icing on the Cupcake has a special pink cupcake to raise money for cancer research.

Locations in Rocklin, Folsom, and Sacramento

http://icingonthecupcake.com

Chilaquiles Done Right

With the weather turning and fall in the air, it’s time to warm up and fill up with foods that make you feel cozy! This Mexican comfort dish is a must for any holiday breakfast, but screw it up and you’re in big trouble!!

https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/