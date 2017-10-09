Cascade Fire In Yuba County Grows To 5,000 Acres

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Cascade Fire in Yuba County has grown to 5,000 acres, Cal Fire says.

Firefighters have not been able to contain the fire which is burning near Marysville and Willow Glen roads in the town of Loma Rica.

The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has been opened as a shelter for evacuees. The main exhibit building is being used for people, the barn is being used for large animals and other buildings are available for small animals, according to a statement from the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.

Loma Rica is about 57 miles north of Sacramento.