Daily List: 3 Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Kids This Year
Halloween is coming up and if you’re looking for costume ideas, on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has the top three trending costumes for kids this year!
SwimLabs Swim School
SwimLabs’ unique training facilities are indoors, with small, warm-water pools specially designed with 360-degree video feedback technology that lets swimmers instantly view their own strokes,
Swimmers have the ability to compare their strokes against elite U.S. Olympic swimmers such as Kara Lynn Joyce, Chloe Sutton and U.S. Olympic triathlete medalist Susan Williams.
Liberty Ranch Stadium Groundbreaking
Liberty Ranch High in Galt is breaking ground on a new, much-needed stadium! We’re live as construction crews get to work.
Night of Niceness
We first met these local boys a few years ago when we got wind of their little community service project to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving! Since then, their “little” project has grown into a successful non-profit!
October 27, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Randy Peters Catering & Event Center
105 Vernon Street, Roseville
Trending: The Top 15 Halloween Makeup Ideas, According to Pinterest
Sweets and Suds Pairing
After the sugar-high subsides and the kids go to bed on Halloween night, it’s time for the parents to raid that candy bag! But a sweet trick-or-treat deserves something suitable to drink! Why not a local craft beer to enhance the flavors?
Celtic Knot
The Celtic Knot in Jackson offers the largest collection of authentic Celtic gifts in the region. So what does Celtic mean and what are some of the unique things you can buy there? We are checking it out.
28 Main St., Jackson
(209) 223-5830
Light the Night Honorees
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere.
Sierra to Sea Art Show
He lost everything in the Butte Fire two years ago, but that’s not keeping one local artist from pursuing his love of painting! And this past Sunday Dale Laitinen celebrated the opening of his first show since the fire.
Crossing California, Sierra to the Sea
Exhibit Thru Nov. 26
Petroglyphe Gallery
8317 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill
209-286-1387
10 DIY Raining Men Halloween Costume
Manly Minute: Managing Your Hair Type
Congratulations! You just got a great haircut. Everyone at the office told you so, and some of them even meant it. Now it’s your job to keep it looking good – which is where hairstyling comes in.
Is Your Home Fire Safe?
Prevention Month and time to do a safety check at home. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fire departments in the US respond to a home fire on average one every 24 seconds and two-thirds of residential fire fatalities result from fires in homes without working smoke alarms.
