Video Shows Arrest That Injured Sacramento Police K-9

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police released video of an officer-involved shooting where a K-9 officer was stabbed.

On Sept. 11, a man in a truck rammed a security gate at the William J. Kinney Police Facility at 3550 Marysville Boulevard. Officers sent a K-9 Reno after the suspect to apprehend him. Reno was able to wrestle with the suspect, but the suspect fought back, leaving him with lacerations.

At one point, an officer says he saw the suspect reach for his waistband, so he opened fire, hitting the suspect once in the leg and missing three more times. In the ensuing chaos, investigators saw blood and assumed Reno had been shot.

Reno is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, 42-year-old Fernando Sanchez, was able to flee after he was shot and made it to a nearby residence where officers say he assaulted the homeowner with a metal pipe and later tried to leave in the homeowner’s car.

Sanchez was booked into jail on Sept. 15 on suspicion of charges including robbery, attempted carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon