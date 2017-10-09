Wildfires Force Evacuations In Butte, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma, Yuba Counties

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – The latest on wildfires burning across the state on Monday:

6:30 a.m.

The Cherokee Fire in Butte County has burned 4,000 acres so far.

The fire is burning down Highway 70, prompting the freeway to be closed from Highway 149 to the Table Mountain overcrossing.

Cal Fire says the fire is 10 percent contained so far.

5:30 a.m.

A wildfire quickly growing in Calaveras County.

The wildfire is burning north of the community of West Point. According to Cal Fire, the fire has already burned 150-200 acres.

Firefigthers say the flames are burning through lots of dead and dry fuels. Low relative humidity and high winds are complicating the fire fight.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Spink and Higdon. An evacuation center has been set up at the Sierra Baptist Church in Pioneer at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Road.

5:11 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for a rapidly growing fire in Yuba County.

The Cascade Fire has burned about 2500 acres as of early Monday morning. Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas: Highway 20, Loma Rica Road to Marysville Road, from Marysville Road, north to Willow Glen Road, Las Verjeles to the Yuba County line, Iowa City Road north to Yuba County line, Collins Lake south to along Marysville Road to Highway 20, east along Highway 20 to the Nevada County line.

Yuba County Sheriff's Dept.says voluntary evacuation orders for Brown's Valley is now mandatory because the fire has shifted east. pic.twitter.com/5ULq1HX6Ky — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) October 9, 2017

An emergency shelter is being set up at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. The facility can handle large animals, officials say.

4:30 a.m.

Evacuations are in effect for the Lone Lobo area of Nevada County due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning near Loxie Lane and Doolittle Trail. About a dozen acres have burned so far.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the areas under evacuation orders are Lone Lone off of Bitney Springs and the Mystic Mine area.

Deputies are now going door-to-door in the area to warn residents.

An evacuation center is being opened at the First Baptist Church at 1886 Ridge Road. Animals can be housed at the fairgrounds on McCourtney, Cal Fire says.

4:25 a.m.

Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.

The Press Democrat reports that mandatory evacuations were ordered after a blaze broke out late Sunday near Santa Rosa, which is 54 miles (87 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area. Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area.

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph (96.5 kph).

Cal Fire says firefighters were battling a 200-acre (80.9-hectare) fire in Napa County.

