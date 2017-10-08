Show Info. – 10/8/17

Dishin’ With Tina: Green Papaya
7840 N. West Lane
Stockton
209.981.8733

Tall Ship Arrives In Sacramento
Learn more

Blood Suckers
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821
Sunday, October 8th (11am-4pm)

General $8
Members Free
Seniors(Age 60+) & Children (Age 4-17) $7
Children (Age 0-3) Free
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/blood-suckers/

Sac Comic-Con
Sunday, October 8th (10am-6pm)
Sacramento Convention Center
Tickets: $10
Children 8 and under, FREE
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoComicCon/

Bobby Dazzler Pumpkin Patch
23300 County Rd. 99, Woodland
530-857-4167
http://www.yourpumpkins.com

NatureFest 2017
Sunday, October 8th (10am to 3pm)
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
Inside Ancil Hoffman Park
2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

Adults – $5
Kids 12 and under – FREE
And FREE parking
https://www.sacnaturecenter.net/events/naturefest/

Stockton Car Show and Swap
Today 6am – 3pm
San Joaquin County Fair Grounds
1658 S Airport Way, Stockton
Learn more

Manteca Pumpkin Fair
Today
10am – 10pm
Downtown Manteca
From Center Street to Yosemite Ave.
http://www.sunrisekiwanis.org

Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Pink October Ride for Awareness
River Valley High School
801 El Margarita Rd, Yuba City CA 95993
Saturday, October 14th (7am-2pm)
Register
Learn more

Top-Ranked Female Competitive Eater
Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival
World Pumpkin Pie-Eating Championship
Elk Grove Regional Park
Sunday, Oct. 8th at 1:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Carver
Pumpkin Nights in Auburn
October 13-29
Gold Country Fairground
http://www.pumpkinnights.com

Lance Woods
Coming to the Stage Comedy Competition
Laughs Unlimited
1207 Front Street, Sacramento
October 11, 2017 at 8:00 PM
http://www.laughsunlimited.com/

Dr. Sam
On Instagram: drsamvaron

Sacramento Greek Festival
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
616 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816
Oct 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 08:00 pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-greek-festival/
http://sacramentogreekfestival.com/schedule

Listen Live