Dishin’ With Tina: Green Papaya

7840 N. West Lane

Stockton

209.981.8733

Tall Ship Arrives In Sacramento

Learn more

Blood Suckers

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821

Sunday, October 8th (11am-4pm)

General $8

Members Free

Seniors(Age 60+) & Children (Age 4-17) $7

Children (Age 0-3) Free

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/blood-suckers/

Sac Comic-Con

Sunday, October 8th (10am-6pm)

Sacramento Convention Center

Tickets: $10

Children 8 and under, FREE

https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoComicCon/

Bobby Dazzler Pumpkin Patch

23300 County Rd. 99, Woodland

530-857-4167

http://www.yourpumpkins.com

NatureFest 2017

Sunday, October 8th (10am to 3pm)

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Inside Ancil Hoffman Park

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

Adults – $5

Kids 12 and under – FREE

And FREE parking

https://www.sacnaturecenter.net/events/naturefest/

Stockton Car Show and Swap

Today 6am – 3pm

San Joaquin County Fair Grounds

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton

Learn more

Manteca Pumpkin Fair

Today

10am – 10pm

Downtown Manteca

From Center Street to Yosemite Ave.

http://www.sunrisekiwanis.org

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Pink October Ride for Awareness

River Valley High School

801 El Margarita Rd, Yuba City CA 95993

Saturday, October 14th (7am-2pm)

Register

Learn more

Top-Ranked Female Competitive Eater

Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

World Pumpkin Pie-Eating Championship

Elk Grove Regional Park

Sunday, Oct. 8th at 1:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Carver

Pumpkin Nights in Auburn

October 13-29

Gold Country Fairground

http://www.pumpkinnights.com

Lance Woods

Coming to the Stage Comedy Competition

Laughs Unlimited

1207 Front Street, Sacramento

October 11, 2017 at 8:00 PM

http://www.laughsunlimited.com/

Dr. Sam

On Instagram: drsamvaron

Sacramento Greek Festival

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

616 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816

Oct 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 08:00 pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-greek-festival/

http://sacramentogreekfestival.com/schedule