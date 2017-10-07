Kinetic Art
Local sculptor Marc Foster is working on a new piece to be auctioned off for charity. It’s a giant paper airplane sculpted out of metal.
Kaiser Staff Park Clean-up
More than 80 Kaiser Permanente employees and their family members will join Hands On Sacramento to volunteer their time and help spruce up Bannon Creek Park.
Bannon Creek Park
2780 Azevedo Dr., Sacramento
Saturday, October 7, 2017 (7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
Built to Win
Built to Win wants to show people that fitness can be fun with various fitness activities that have you getting active and having fun. This month, Built to Win is offering a bike ride and we are there this morning finding out whatever activities they have planned.
Free Fitness
3241 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
Jones Hall Dog Show
The fairgrounds are getting a much-needed makeover. Jones Hall, first built in 1940, is the first project to open for public use in the $8 million renovation underway at the site formally known as the Placer County Fairgrounds. They are celebrating with a dog show today!
Donner Trail Kennel Club AKC Dog Show
Jones Hall – 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville
Saturday, October 7: 8:15 a.m.
Loomis Eggplant Festival
In its 30th year, the Loomis Eggplant Festival celebrates everything eggplant. The activities kick off at 10 a.m. this morning and we are there decorating an eggplant and checking out the vintage High Hand Nursery truck.
30th Annual Loomis Eggplant Festival
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 10a.m.-5p.m.
Loomis Train Depot Plaza
5775 Horseshoe Bar Rd., Loomis
Folsom Family Expo
Don’t miss Style Magazine’s 12th anniversary of this free, fun and family-friendly expo. Enjoy bounce houses, raffle giveaways, live performances, demonstrations, and vendors!
52 Natoma St., Folsom, CA 95630
October 7th (10am-3pm)
FREE
The Pancake Breakfast
52 Natoma St., Folsom, CA 95630
October 7th (8am-11am)
Benefitting Folsom’s Hope
Plant for the Planet
At the Academy, students learn to inspire Climate Change efforts, teaching one another about Climate Change through making presentations, planting trees, and participating in other activities as Ambassadors for Climate Justice.
Natomas Park Community Safety Fair
Natomas Park residents and surrounding communities are invited to interact with emergency service professionals and other local organizations as the event promotes safety through fun activities for all ages!
Community Safety Fair
The Club at Natomas Park
2101 Club Center Dr, Sacramento
October 7th (10am-2pm)
FREE
Giant Pumpkin Festival
Elk Grove’s largest family festival is back and better than ever! This morning we are checking out the annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off where giant pumpkin growers from all over California will be vying for the top prize of $7 per pound — and perhaps a world record.
Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, 2017 (10 am – 5 pm)
Elk Grove Regional Park
FREE Admission
$10 Parking in Park
Bonnie from Triad
Today our favorite Triad Plus employee, Bonnie our crafty maven, is back for her monthly visit making. She will be in to make pumpkins and witches.
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
Eppie’s Kid Duathlon
Eppie’s Great Race has been a staple in our community for decades. In a way to encourage kids to participate in the Great Race eventually and to keep kids healthy, they created Eppie’s Kids Duathalon. It’s happening next weekend and we are seeing what the kids do and why most kids won’t need to train.
October 15
Discovery Park
Heat ‘n Eat Meals
