Truckers Coordinate ‘Rolling Protest,’ Slowing Traffic On Highway 99

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A long, slow line of semi-trucks is making its way through Sacramento to Central California in a coordinated protest on Friday.

Truckers are driving from Sutter County to Fresno in protest of new regulations on logbooks.

The protest is heading down Highway 99 and will end in Fresno, where hundreds of long-haul truck drivers already held a protest on Thursday.

Traffic is slow in the immediate area near the line of truckers. Through Sacramento, the protest passed through Interstate 5 around noon and slowed traffic to a crawl.

Truckers say the new electronic logbooks, which are replacing paper logbooks, will force them to stop even if they’re in a dangerous area.

The California Trucking Association has issued a statement, saying that they are not associated with the protest but do support the truckers’ rights to express their opinions.

“We do not condone unsafe and illegal activities, including creating dangerous driving conditions by impeding traffic on busy freeways,” the association wrote.

California Highway Patrol says they are monitoring the protest and will take action to prevent any dangerous situations when necessary. Officers note that, while they support the right to assemble, blocking traffic for a protest will slow emergency vehicle response times.

Head here for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions around the Sacramento region: CBS13.com/traffic.