Proceeds From Kings Vs. Lakers Game To Be Donated To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Proceeds that will be accumulated during the Sunday’s NBA preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be donated to victims of the mass shooting at the city’s Route 91 Harvest music festival, their families and first responders.

Arash Markazi of ESPN tweeted out the full press release by the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

The Lakers, Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG and MGM will donate the proceeds from Sunday's preseason game to aid those affected by the shootings. pic.twitter.com/8DeKJ14ZCY — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 6, 2017

On Thursday, Chris Kudialis of the Las Vegas Sun noted over $14 million in donations had already been made in support of those impacted by Sunday’s tragedy, when Stephen Paddock opened fire onto the Las Vegas crowd at the country music show, killing 58 and injuring nearly 500 others.

The Lakers and Kings are scheduled for a 6 p.m. PT tipoff Sunday.