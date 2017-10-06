Daily List: 3 Things You Do With Your Thermostat That Cost You Money

Heating and cooling your home makes up almost half of your yearly energy bills. So if you’re looking for ways to cut energy use, and maybe save a little money — it’s time to talk about your thermostat! On the Daily List this morning, there are three things you may be doing with that little gadget that are costing you money!

CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue

We’re previewing the 9th annual CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue, Northern California’s premier car cruise. It benefits the California Automobile Museum.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Cruise Starts at 3pm

***The cruise will take place on a one-mile loop of Fulton Avenue, bordered by Cottage Way on the south and Marconi Avenue on the north.

More Info: 916-442-6802

http://www.calautomuseum.org

Naturefest 2017

It’s NatureFest! Gabe Kirschner is back with his Wild Things menagerie to tell us all about the annual event at Effie Yeaw Nature Center at Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael this weekend. It’s the center’s biggest family event of the year!

Sunday, 10am to 3pm

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Inside Ancil Hoffman Park

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

https://www.sacnaturecenter.net/events/naturefest/

3D Pumpkin Carving Live

It’s pumpkin carving at its finest! We’ll meet a local artist who’s transforming gourds into 3D works of art.

http://www.paulomachadopumpkins.com/

42nd Street Design

We discovered via a very Sacramento proud Instagram feed. This home decor store is Pinterest GOALS.

1221 19th Street #200

Sacramento

http://www.42ndstreetdesign.com/

https://www.instagram.com/42ndstreetdesign/

https://www.facebook.com/42streetdesign/

Tall Ship Arrives In Sacramento

Few are familiar with the term “tall ship”, but the Washington-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is on a mission to change that. Their historic sailing ships, the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, travel the west coast year-round introducing the public to maritime history.

Crazy Spanish Bagpiper

He’s a wild Spanish bagpiper who’s played with Yo-Yo Ma!! The bagpipes typically conjure images of rotund, bearded men in kilts playing traditional Scottish songs. Yet Cristina Pato, the sensational bagpiper from Galicia (the Celtic region of northern Spain), shatters that stereotype. Watch Pato bring that unique sound of Galicia to the Soundcheck studio with a performance of “Muiñeira for Cristina.”

The Cristina Pato Quartet

Tonight & Tomorrow

Show Times 8pm

Mondavi Center

UC Davis

Ticket Office: 530.754.2787

https://www.mondaviarts.org/

Barsotti Hard Apple Cider

Barsotti, known for their fresh apple juice, is now getting into the hard cider business. They are bottling this Friday.

Barsotti Family Juice Company

2239 Hidden Valley Lane

Camino, California

http://www.barsottijuice.com/stores.htm

Dining Out For Life Sacramento

Dining Out For Life is coming up on October 12. Several restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Sunburst Projects in a mission to serve children and families living with HIV/AIDS.

Dining Out for Life Sacramento

Thursday, 10/12, 8am-11pm

Several restaurants participating

http://www.diningoutforlife.com/sacramento

Manly Minute: Being Single In Your 50s

Remember how old 50 was when you were in your 20s? Well, for Ken, 50 has arrived, and while he used to think that 50 would mean the end, it truly can be the beginning if you have that mindset. So, here’s his single man’s guide to turning 50 — a guide to enjoying and thriving in your older years.

Lodi Bike Rodeo

Yeehaw!! Round up your bicycles and herd them over to the World of Wonders Science Museum this Saturday for the Lodi Bike Rodeo! Don’t let unsafe cycling throw you from the saddle.

Saturday, Oct. 7

9am-1pm

World of Wonders Science Museum

2 N Sacramento St., Lodi

(209) 368-0969

http://www.wowsciencemuseum.org