Worker At Haggin Oaks Restaurant Tests Positive For Hepatitis A

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A warning tonight to patrons of a popular golf course restaurant in Sacramento who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The Sacramento County Health Department says an employee of Mackenzie’s Sports Bar and Grille at Haggin Oaks Golf Course recently tested positive for the contagious disease.

It’s where many golfers fuel up before and after putting on the green.

Golfer Dan Arredondo said, “I think the food’s really good, actually.”

Tuesday, the Sacramento County Health Department confirmed customers who ate or drank at the restaurant from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22, may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said, “The risk is low. It depends on many factors.”

Health officials say an employee of the restaurant- who handled food- tested positive for the contagious liver disease.

“We felt that it was important for people to know and check with their health care providers about getting the Hepatitis A vaccination,” said Kasirye.

Haggins Golf Course employee Matt Gai said, “It was a little scary.”

Gai works and plays at the golf course. He says he ate at MacKenzie’s during the time frame in question.

“I think it’s a pretty small percentage that you’re going to get it, but you should obviously take precautions.”

Hepatitis A symptoms are typically mild and can include stomach cramps, vomiting, fatigue, and yellowing of the eyes. Doctors warn it can take weeks -even months- for symptoms to appear.

“Hepatitis a is not very common. We get about six cases a year,” said Kasirye.

As for eating at MacKenzie’s, the health department says the infected employee is no longer working, and there is no ongoing risk.

Arredondo said, “If it hasn’t been a major and ongoing issue, then it’s really not a big deal.”

Health officials say this case does not appear to be related to the outbreak of Hepatitis A cases in Southern California. The Sacramento case is still under investigation.