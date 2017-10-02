Kinsey’s Corner: New Grocery Delivery Service

Daily List: 3 Best Buys for October

If you’re putting off purchases because you think you’ll score a better deal next month when Black Friday rolls around, think again! On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys in October — and start packing your bags for #3!

Handy Cambi

It’s a sentimental edition of Handy Cambi. At 70 years old, Steve lost his wife to cancer 3 years ago. He’s let his yard go because he hasn’t had the motivation to do anything. Now, Clean Cut Landscape is helping to get his yard in shape.

Clean Cut Landscape

159 Nevada St., Auburn

(530) 887-1228

Ruthie Bolton

A community for peace is celebrating hope!! Who better to serve as keynote speaker at this year’s survivor’s celebration than former WNBA Monarch, gold-metal olympian, a survivor of domestic violence, and author Ruthie Bolton!

CELEBRATION OF HOPE

Friday, October 6

6pm-9pm

Citrus Heights Community Center

More Info (916) 728-5613

****24 Hour Crisis Hotline (916) 728-7210

9JKL

Premieres tonight

7:30PM

On CBS13

Pro Tennis In Stockton

The Top 200 men’s tennis players from around the world are coming to Stockton! The Stockton Men’s ATP Challenger is a new $100,000 Men’s ATP Challenger Tour Series Event and is part of an 11-month professional tour. Stockton will once again experience world-class tennis at the brand new Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center on the University of the Pacific campus.

ATP CHALLENGER TOUR

October 2-8

Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center

Moving Art Masterpieces

Local artist Jim Piskoti’s works are on display through Oct. 7th at blue line arts in Roseville.

Blue Line Arts

405 Vernon St, Ste. 100,

Roseville

(916) 783-4117

