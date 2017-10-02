Kinsey’s Corner: New Grocery Delivery Service
http://www.instacart.com
Daily List: 3 Best Buys for October
If you’re putting off purchases because you think you’ll score a better deal next month when Black Friday rolls around, think again! On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys in October — and start packing your bags for #3!
Read more
Handy Cambi
It’s a sentimental edition of Handy Cambi. At 70 years old, Steve lost his wife to cancer 3 years ago. He’s let his yard go because he hasn’t had the motivation to do anything. Now, Clean Cut Landscape is helping to get his yard in shape.
Clean Cut Landscape
159 Nevada St., Auburn
(530) 887-1228
http://www.cleancutlandscape.com
Ruthie Bolton
A community for peace is celebrating hope!! Who better to serve as keynote speaker at this year’s survivor’s celebration than former WNBA Monarch, gold-metal olympian, a survivor of domestic violence, and author Ruthie Bolton!
CELEBRATION OF HOPE
Friday, October 6
6pm-9pm
Citrus Heights Community Center
More Info (916) 728-5613
****24 Hour Crisis Hotline (916) 728-7210
A Community For Peace Website http://www.acommunityforpeace.org
Ruthie Bolton Website: http://www.mightyruthiebolton.com
9JKL
Premieres tonight
7:30PM
On CBS13
Pro Tennis In Stockton
The Top 200 men’s tennis players from around the world are coming to Stockton! The Stockton Men’s ATP Challenger is a new $100,000 Men’s ATP Challenger Tour Series Event and is part of an 11-month professional tour. Stockton will once again experience world-class tennis at the brand new Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center on the University of the Pacific campus.
ATP CHALLENGER TOUR
October 2-8
Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center
http://www.atpworldtour.com/en/tournaments/stockton/3351/overview
Moving Art Masterpieces
Local artist Jim Piskoti’s works are on display through Oct. 7th at blue line arts in Roseville.
Blue Line Arts
405 Vernon St, Ste. 100,
Roseville
(916) 783-4117
http://www.bluelinearts.org/
http://jimpiskoti.com/