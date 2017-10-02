Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Seen on today's show

Las Vegas Authorities Asking For Blood Donations In Wake Of Mass Shooting

A man stands outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after an active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 2 people dead. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.

Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.

