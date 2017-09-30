Lincoln Creekfest & Cleanup
Join WHF (Wildlife Heritage Foundation) and friends for the annual WHF CreekFest on September 30, 2017 at McBean Park in Lincoln
Cleanup 9am-11am
Creekfest 11am-2pm
McBean Park in Lincoln
http://www.wildlifeheritage.org/creekfest/
Carmichael’s Founder Day
The Carmichael Recreation and Park District celebrates 108 years of our community! Held at Carmichael Park, the event kicks off with a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30AM-11:30AM hosted by the Fair Oaks Host Lions Club, Adults $5/Children 12 & under $3.
Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Avenue
Breakfast: 8:30am-11:30am
Event: 10am-3pm
Find out more
Caffeine and Kilos Invitational
The Caffeine and Kilos Invitational is a premier fitness event being held in Elk Grove at a first-class venue: the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation.
9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove
Saturday, September 30th (8am-6pm)
http://www.caffeineandkilos.com
Local Art Wildlife Care
The Institute of Art Sacramento Artists is going to paint the huge dome that houses the Wildlife Care Association!
Wildlife Care Association
5211 Patrol Road
McClellan Park
916.965.9453
http://www.wildlifecareassociation.com/
Sacramento Out of the Darkness Walk
When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.
Capitol Building West Steps-1400 10th St
Check-in/Registration Time: 09/30/2017 at 9:00 am
Opening Ceremony: 10:00 am
Walk Ends: 12:30 pm
http://www.afsp.org/sacramentowalk
Fall Lifestyle Trends
We are officially into the fall season, so bring on the cooler weather! Our favorite lifestyle gal, Libier Reynolds joins us in the Good Day studio to share some tips!
Libier Reynolds
http://Libier.com
Instagram @LibierReynolds
20th Annual Sacramento Reptile Show
The largest reptile exhibit in Northern California returns to the Sacramento Convention Center (for its 20th year!) the weekend of September 30th and October 1st!
1400 J St. Sacramento Convention Center
September 30th (10am-5pm) & October 1st (10am-4pm)
Cost: Ages 13+ $13, ages 4-12 $9, ages 3 and under are FREE.
http://sacreptileshow.com
Placerville CHP Cops & Rodders Car Show
The event showcases both past & present CHP & allied public safety agency vehicles, aircraft, personnel, and equipment. The car show also has entries for classic & custom vehicles and aircraft.
Cameron Air Park in Cameron Park, CA
Saturday, September 30th (9am-3pm)
California Wine Month
Not only is September California Wine Month, it’s also Oktoberfest (9/16-10/3)! Whether you’re a wine lover, a beer geek, or both, Paco is here to talk about the best drinks to celebrate the occasion.
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St., Sacramento
(916) 502-9927
Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive
Get behind the wheel of the latest #electricvehicles. Experience the fun and learn about all the benefits of driving electric. Talk to experienced electric vehicle owners and learn how you can save with SMUD every time you charge.
Nugget Market
7101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
Saturday, September 30th (10am-3pm)
Romanian Festival
It’s the 2017 Romanian Festival – the largest event of the year! This year’s festival will include authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music, Romanian singers and instrumentalists, various art displays, and much more entertainment for all ages. One of the performance groups is joining us in the Good Day studio to share event details!
Royer Park,190 Park Dr.Roseville, CA 95678
Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
FREE ADMISSION
http://www.romaniancentersacramento.org/
Custom Calligraphy
Sally Laporta from the Monks of Age custom calligraphy explains how to create calligraphy and when it’s appropriate to use.
The Monks of Age Calligraphy
530.878.6669
http://monksofage.com
Roseville Academy of Dance, Holiday Calendar
Roseville Academy of Dance has a packed calendar as the holidays approach. They will bring in some little dancers to discuss the holiday calendar.
Roseville Academy of Dance
1801 Cirby Way Suite 7
Roseville, CA 95661
916-773-5678
http://www.rosevilleacademyofdance.com/
Zocalo MX Fundraiser
Every month, Zocalo’s has a chef dinner. This month, they are doing something special. 100% of the proceeds will go to Disaster Relief to help Mexico Earthquake survivors.
Mexico Relief Chef Dinner
Monday, October 2
6-9 pm
100% of proceeds go to Mexico Earthquake survivors
Event Information
2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball game
SacPD is taking on the Citrus Heights PD for the 2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball game! The game is a community event — with free entry and parking to all. In addition, there will be food vendors, static displays of a variety of police equipment, and representatives from many community-based organizations.
2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball Game
Raley Field
Sunday, October 1st at 1:00 p.m
FREE
The Five Thirty
The Five Thirty twists rock, funk, pop, and blues to form an energetic sound infused with a heavy groove and catchy harmony. They are super young and super good!
Oct 14th at Miners Leap Winery
54250 South River Road, Clarksburg
(916) 882-1000
The Funny Business of Makeup
Wendy M. Lewis is a makeup artist and a comedian. She is going to talk to us about makeup myths and hacks.
@awkwardcougar
Sac Republic Last Match
Sacramento Republic FC is gearing up for their last match! Representative(s) join us in the Good Day studio to share what they have planned before the big match.
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Papa Murphy’s Park, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, September 30th (7:30pm)
Tickets