Lincoln Creekfest & Cleanup

Join WHF (Wildlife Heritage Foundation) and friends for the annual WHF CreekFest on September 30, 2017 at McBean Park in Lincoln

Cleanup 9am-11am

Creekfest 11am-2pm

McBean Park in Lincoln

http://www.wildlifeheritage.org/creekfest/

Carmichael’s Founder Day

The Carmichael Recreation and Park District celebrates 108 years of our community! Held at Carmichael Park, the event kicks off with a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30AM-11:30AM hosted by the Fair Oaks Host Lions Club, Adults $5/Children 12 & under $3.

Carmichael Park

5750 Grant Avenue

Breakfast: 8:30am-11:30am

Event: 10am-3pm

Caffeine and Kilos Invitational

The Caffeine and Kilos Invitational is a premier fitness event being held in Elk Grove at a first-class venue: the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation.

9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove

Saturday, September 30th (8am-6pm)

http://www.caffeineandkilos.com

Local Art Wildlife Care

The Institute of Art Sacramento Artists is going to paint the huge dome that houses the Wildlife Care Association!

Wildlife Care Association

5211 Patrol Road

McClellan Park

916.965.9453

http://www.wildlifecareassociation.com/

Sacramento Out of the Darkness Walk

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.



Capitol Building West Steps-1400 10th St

Check-in/Registration Time: 09/30/2017 at 9:00 am

Opening Ceremony: 10:00 am

Walk Ends: 12:30 pm

http://www.afsp.org/sacramentowalk

Fall Lifestyle Trends

We are officially into the fall season, so bring on the cooler weather! Our favorite lifestyle gal, Libier Reynolds joins us in the Good Day studio to share some tips!

Libier Reynolds

http://Libier.com

Instagram @LibierReynolds

20th Annual Sacramento Reptile Show

The largest reptile exhibit in Northern California returns to the Sacramento Convention Center (for its 20th year!) the weekend of September 30th and October 1st!

1400 J St. Sacramento Convention Center

September 30th (10am-5pm) & October 1st (10am-4pm)

Cost: Ages 13+ $13, ages 4-12 $9, ages 3 and under are FREE.

http://sacreptileshow.com

Placerville CHP Cops & Rodders Car Show

The event showcases both past & present CHP & allied public safety agency vehicles, aircraft, personnel, and equipment. The car show also has entries for classic & custom vehicles and aircraft.

Cameron Air Park in Cameron Park, CA

Saturday, September 30th (9am-3pm)

California Wine Month

Not only is September California Wine Month, it’s also Oktoberfest (9/16-10/3)! Whether you’re a wine lover, a beer geek, or both, Paco is here to talk about the best drinks to celebrate the occasion.

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St., Sacramento

(916) 502-9927

Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive

Get behind the wheel of the latest #electricvehicles. Experience the fun and learn about all the benefits of driving electric. Talk to experienced electric vehicle owners and learn how you can save with SMUD every time you charge.

Nugget Market

7101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

Saturday, September 30th (10am-3pm)

Romanian Festival

It’s the 2017 Romanian Festival – the largest event of the year! This year’s festival will include authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music, Romanian singers and instrumentalists, various art displays, and much more entertainment for all ages. One of the performance groups is joining us in the Good Day studio to share event details!

Royer Park,190 Park Dr.Roseville, CA 95678

Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

FREE ADMISSION

http://www.romaniancentersacramento.org/

Custom Calligraphy

Sally Laporta from the Monks of Age custom calligraphy explains how to create calligraphy and when it’s appropriate to use.

The Monks of Age Calligraphy

530.878.6669

http://monksofage.com

Roseville Academy of Dance, Holiday Calendar

Roseville Academy of Dance has a packed calendar as the holidays approach. They will bring in some little dancers to discuss the holiday calendar.

Roseville Academy of Dance

1801 Cirby Way Suite 7

Roseville, CA 95661

916-773-5678

http://www.rosevilleacademyofdance.com/

Zocalo MX Fundraiser

Every month, Zocalo’s has a chef dinner. This month, they are doing something special. 100% of the proceeds will go to Disaster Relief to help Mexico Earthquake survivors.

Mexico Relief Chef Dinner

Monday, October 2

6-9 pm

100% of proceeds go to Mexico Earthquake survivors

2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball game

SacPD is taking on the Citrus Heights PD for the 2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball game! The game is a community event — with free entry and parking to all. In addition, there will be food vendors, static displays of a variety of police equipment, and representatives from many community-based organizations.

2nd Annual SPD vs. CHPD Softball Game

Raley Field

Sunday, October 1st at 1:00 p.m

FREE

The Five Thirty

The Five Thirty twists rock, funk, pop, and blues to form an energetic sound infused with a heavy groove and catchy harmony. They are super young and super good!

Oct 14th at Miners Leap Winery

54250 South River Road, Clarksburg

(916) 882-1000

The Funny Business of Makeup

Wendy M. Lewis is a makeup artist and a comedian. She is going to talk to us about makeup myths and hacks.

@awkwardcougar

Sac Republic Last Match

Sacramento Republic FC is gearing up for their last match! Representative(s) join us in the Good Day studio to share what they have planned before the big match.

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Papa Murphy’s Park, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, September 30th (7:30pm)

