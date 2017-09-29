Elk Grove Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Student

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An employee who was removed from his job last spring at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove after allegations of sex with a student came to light, was arrested and booked into jail earlier this week, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Unified School District.

On Monday, Reed was arrested in Long Beach by Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies and booked Thursday into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, oral copulation with a minor under 16, penetration by a foreign object with the victim under 16 (the suspect over 21), and molestation of a child under the age of 18.

A team of counselors was made available to talk with staff and students at Cosumnes Oaks High who may be distraught by the news.

Parents have also been made aware of the arrest, the district says. The district credits students, staff, and parents for bringing the claims against Reed to light.

Reed’s bail has been set at $300,000.