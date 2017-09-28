Climber: Latest Rockslide At Yosemite’s El Capitan ‘Massive’

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS/AP) – A day after one person was killed and another one was injured in a rockslide at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, another rock slide has happened, officials confirm.

A climber in Yosemite National Park tells the Associated Press a Thursday’s rock slide was easily “three times the size” of a massive rock fall a day earlier, killing a British climber. Ryan Sheridan had just reached the top of El Capitan when Thursday’s slide let loose below him.

Broke loose again, we just topped out. Ground shaking, rockfall crossed road A post shared by Ryan Sheridan (@ryansheridan) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Park officials issued a statement that reads: “Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is closed due to a new rockfall off of El Capitan. Use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley.”

A reporter at the park witnessed the slide and posted photos along with a statement: “#BREAKING: Another rock fall near #ElCapitan in @YosemiteNPS. My photographer and I witnessed the whole ordeal, it was so loud, thunderous.”

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in this latest incident.

Reporter Matt Mendes talked to witnesses at the scene. Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said after Thursday’s rock fall, he saw a loud cloud of dust and heard sirens.

This is a developing story.

Wednesday’s rockslide happened just before 2 p.m. near the Waterfall Route on the east buttress of El Capitan where Horsetail Fall flows in the winter and spring.

Yosemite park ranger and spokesman Scott Gediman said Thursday that the man who was killed in Wednesday’s slide was with a British woman who was seriously injured. Neither park visitor is being identified until their relatives are notified.

He says the two were at the park to climb El Capitan when the sheet of rock estimated to be 130 feet tall (40 meters) and 65 feet wide (20 meters) fell.

Gediman says the two were hiking at the bottom of El Capitan’s vertical face in preparation on their way to scale it happened. The massive rock fall was among seven that happened in the same general area during a four-hour period on Wednesday, he said.

Officials had no immediate estimate for how much the big rock weighed but Gediman says all of the rock falls Wednesday weighed 1,300 tons (1,100 metric tons) combined.

Rescuers found no other victims.

The park records about 80 rock falls per year, though they are rarely fatal.

