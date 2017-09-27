Wizard World Comic Con Skipping California In 2018

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s sad news to report for fans of Wizard World Comic Con. The company behind the local must-visit event for pop culture enthusiasts and cosplayers announced Wednesday it won’t be returning to Sacramento in 2018.

Wizard World, Inc. made the announcement on Facebook that reads, in part:

“Pushing ahead with an aggressive move into markets while retaining many of its most popular venues, Wizard World, Inc. today announced the first iteration of its 2018 calendar, securing a total of 17 events, including 11 holdovers from successful 2017 shows.”

Missing from the list? Sacramento. In fact, it isn’t returning to any California cities.

Of the decision, Wizard World’s public relations manager Jerry Milani said in an email to the Business Journal: “We evaluated each of our shows and decided that Sacramento wasn’t a fit for us next year.”

The event has also brought myriad celebrities to the capital city since 2014. Kate Beckinsale, Val Kilmer, and Micheal Rooker were some of the guest speakers at this year’s event.