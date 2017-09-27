Mexico Earthquake Relief Laser Run

A member of Team USA Pentathlon was at a study abroad program in Mexico when the earthquake hit Sept 20. She organized a fundraiser and you can participate this weekend. Instead of shooting with guns, you shoot with a laser!

Saturday, September 30

Davis Fencing Academy

http://davispentathlon.wordpress.com

‘Criminal Minds’

We’re talking this morning Daniel Henney and Kirsten Vangsness from the hit show “Criminal Minds.”

13th Season Premiere Airs at 9 p.m. tonight on CBS13

TigerFish Book Night

Tigerfish is a coming-of-age story for a Vietnamese person in America! Today we meet the author and hear her amazing story!

Tonight

6:30pm-8pm

Belle Coolidge Library

5699 S Land Park Dr., Sacramento

More Info: (916) 808-5610

https://www.chibeingchi.com/home/

Let’s Make a Deal Casting Call

Jackson Rancheria

(800) 822-9466

http://www.jacksoncasino.com

Local Skydiver Wins Gold

Sacramento resident Scott Robinson won the gold medal in the advanced-class canopy piloting speed event at last week’s 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Parachuting Championships at Skydive Paraclete XP in Rraeford, North Carolina.

Skydive California – http://www.skydivecal.com

United States Parachute Association – http://www.uspa.org

Flower Farm Inn

Flower Farm Inn uses items from their garden to feed their guests! We will visit the garden and whip up a dish, plus check out the planting bar ahead of an upcoming planting workshop.

4150 Auburn Folsom Rd., Loomis

(916) 652-4200

http://www.flowerfarminn.com

Dishin’ With Tina: Serpentine Fox

2645 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.913.1159

http://www.serpentinefox.com

https://www.facebook.com/SerpentineFox/

RedRover Anniversary Celebration

For 30 years, RedRover has worked tirelessly to bring animals out of crisis and to strengthen the human-animal bond through three programs that provide emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and humane education.

http://www.RedRover.org org

5 Benefits of Chocolate Milk

Believe it or not, drinking chocolate milk after a workout is incredibly beneficial to your physical wellbeing in a variety of ways. Plus, be honest: you’ve been dying for a socially acceptable reason to drink chocolate milk ever since you became a boring old adult, anyway.

