Mexico Earthquake Relief Laser Run
A member of Team USA Pentathlon was at a study abroad program in Mexico when the earthquake hit Sept 20. She organized a fundraiser and you can participate this weekend. Instead of shooting with guns, you shoot with a laser!
Saturday, September 30
Davis Fencing Academy
http://davispentathlon.wordpress.com
‘Criminal Minds’
We’re talking this morning Daniel Henney and Kirsten Vangsness from the hit show “Criminal Minds.”
13th Season Premiere Airs at 9 p.m. tonight on CBS13
TigerFish Book Night
Tigerfish is a coming-of-age story for a Vietnamese person in America! Today we meet the author and hear her amazing story!
Tonight
6:30pm-8pm
Belle Coolidge Library
5699 S Land Park Dr., Sacramento
More Info: (916) 808-5610
https://www.chibeingchi.com/home/
Let’s Make a Deal Casting Call
Jackson Rancheria
(800) 822-9466
http://www.jacksoncasino.com
Local Skydiver Wins Gold
Sacramento resident Scott Robinson won the gold medal in the advanced-class canopy piloting speed event at last week’s 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Parachuting Championships at Skydive Paraclete XP in Rraeford, North Carolina.
Skydive California – http://www.skydivecal.com
United States Parachute Association – http://www.uspa.org
Flower Farm Inn
Flower Farm Inn uses items from their garden to feed their guests! We will visit the garden and whip up a dish, plus check out the planting bar ahead of an upcoming planting workshop.
4150 Auburn Folsom Rd., Loomis
(916) 652-4200
http://www.flowerfarminn.com
Dishin’ With Tina: Serpentine Fox
2645 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
916.913.1159
http://www.serpentinefox.com
https://www.facebook.com/SerpentineFox/
RedRover Anniversary Celebration
For 30 years, RedRover has worked tirelessly to bring animals out of crisis and to strengthen the human-animal bond through three programs that provide emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and humane education.
http://www.RedRover.org org
5 Benefits of Chocolate Milk
Believe it or not, drinking chocolate milk after a workout is incredibly beneficial to your physical wellbeing in a variety of ways. Plus, be honest: you’ve been dying for a socially acceptable reason to drink chocolate milk ever since you became a boring old adult, anyway.
