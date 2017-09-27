Video Shows Police Shootout With Homicide Suspect In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera and dashcam video of a deadly shootout with a homicide suspect.

The shooting happened on Sept. 7 at 27th Avenue.

Police say the suspect was wanted in a double homicide on Janrick Avenue that happened on Sept. 1. Two people were found dead in a home that day.

Officers say the suspect abruptly got out of his vehicle and began advancing and shooting at officers. Five Sacramento police officers returned fire, killing the suspect – 41-year-old Eric Arnold.

During the shootout, two of the officers were struck by gunfire. The videos released by the department on Wednesday show the pursuit of the suspect, then the chaotic seconds of the shootout that quickly brought down the suspect.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.