Don’t Fall For The Netflix Phishing Scam

(Ryan Anson/AFP/Getty Images)

A Netflix email scam is being sent around, and like many other phishing scams, this one looks realistic enough to have fooled a lot of people.

The message resembles typical Netflix emails — logos and all — and says your account has been disabled; and that you need to update your payment details in order to reactivate it. There’s a link where you’re asked to go and enter your banking details, which is how scammers end up with the information.

Netflix says in its help center they never send out emails like this.

This scam seems mainly to be affecting customers in the UK.

 A Netflix spokesperson issued this statement to Good Housekeeping:

“We take the security of our members’ accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure. Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information. Members who want to learn more about how to keep their personal information safe against phishing scams and other malicious activity can go to netflix.com/security or contact Customer Service directly.”

If you receive an email like this, don’t open it and report it to Netflix right away.

