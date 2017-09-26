Sports, Politics Collide As Social Injustice Protests Spread Across NFL

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – It was the second day of protest for the NFL as players, coaches, and even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones locked arm in arm kneeling before the national anthem started, then stood as The Star-Spangled Banner played.

All weekend long, players across the league took a knee and other teams chose not to even come out onto the field following President Donald Trump’s comments during a rally in Alabama last week.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a b—- off the field right now,” Trump said.

At Players Sports Pub and Grill in Fair Oaks, it was game-on as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Arizona Cardinals, but many fans don’t like how politics is getting more attention than the plays on the field.

“Now they are announcing guys kneeling, that guy kneeling. We get a ticker tape of everyone, you know I just want to watch football,” said Shaun Light while watching.

But other fans say the players have the right to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“I have a son-in-law who’s been in Afghanistan and Iraq, and I believe that he’s fighting for our freedom to take a knee or not,” said Claudia Kehler while with friends at Players.

Lifelong Cowboys fan and veteran, Mary Jerue said it’s just not right.

“If they had taken a knee during the national anthem, I would’ve packed up my stuff after I ate and I’d be gone,” she said.

Jerue believes the protest is disgraceful and shows a lack of patriotism by some players.

But seeing her team stand in solidarity Monday night even brought her to tears.

“It makes me, it makes me feel good, I’m sorry,” she said while catching her breath.

Jerue comes from a war hero background and said you stand for the national anthem.

“Being retired Air Force, this country means everything and our flag is a symbol of our country, our freedom, and why this country is so important,” she said.

Win or lose, Jerue said both teams have something to be proud of.

“I was just praying that my cowboys wouldn’t disappoint me and they didn’t,” she said.