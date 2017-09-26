Black Friday Hacks

It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. We have Black Friday 2017 predictions and hacks to make sure you get more bang for your buck this holiday season.

Oktoberfest at Monk’s Cellar

The Monk’s Cellar will be celebrating Oktoberfest on September 29th and 30th this year and we’re checking it out.

240 Vernon St.

Roseville

916.786.6665

http://monkscellar.com/

Family Thrift Shop

The family that works together stays together, right? We’ll find out as we meet a local family who owns a thrift shop.

916-333-8788

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Closed Sunday

http://www.thedollarthrift.com

Latina Entrepreneur Symposium

Whether you are thinking of starting your own business or looking to expand an ongoing enterprise, the Latina Entrepreneur Symposium will give you the skills needed to become entrepreneurial leaders.

October 11 – 13

8am – 3pm

1314 H Street

Modesto

Free

Event information

http://www.elconcilio.org/

Big News For a Small Town

The small town of Wilton is gearing up for the grand opening of their first-and-only community center so we’re showing the folks a little love!

Wilton Community Center Grand Opening

Saturday, Sept. 30

916-875-6336

http://www.wiltoncommunitycenter.org/pro

Jesse Lewis Choose Love Organization

On Tuesday, September 26 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., a mother (Scarlett Lewis) of a student (Jesse Lewis) who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting tragedy will be at Prairie Elementary to spread the message of peace and forgiveness to the students.

Pizzarev Taproom

Pizzarev Taproom is opening its doors — and its beer taps — in Sacramento! We’ll check out the new digs and get all the dirt on how the restaurant chain is revamping the entire “pizza-eating, beer-guzzling” experience.

PizzaRev Taproom

Opens Tomorrow (Wed. Sept. 27)

“Pay What You Want” Fundraiser

5pm-10pm

1441 Howe Avenue

Sacramento

(916) 567-9566

http://www.pizzarev.com/locations/pizzarev-sacramento-howe

‘Seal Team’ on CBS

Series Premiere Tomorrow (Wed. 9/27)

8pm On CBS13

Website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/seal-team/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SealTeamCBS/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEALTeamCBS

Instagram: @SEALTeamCBS

Paw Shop Antique Show

The Pawn Shop Insider is hosting antique roadshow for a few days, so we’ll pay a visit and see what our viewers are bringing out.

California Loan & Jewelry

916 J St., Sacramento

(916) 446-6175

http://www.calloan916.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Gaining Weight

Most articles and books out there about diet and nutrition focus on how to lose weight. It makes sense. When 70% of the U.S. population and 30% of the world population is overweight, that sort of information is going to be in demand.

Read To Rescued Animals

Young ones may be hesitant to read aloud to an adult, but feathered and furry friends make adorable book buddies. Bring your favorite book or borrow one of the library’s. Will your child read to a chicken, duck, guinea pig, or another animal?

Today

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Cesar Chavez Central Library

605 N. El Dorado Street, Stockton

http://www.ssjcpl.org/

Green Tea Rootbeer Float

Ju Hachi is one of Sacramento’s oldest sushi restaurants but the owner, Taka, is always creating inspired dishes and drinks. This morning he introduces us to his newest creation: the green tea ice cream root beer float.

Ju Hachi

1730 S St., Sacramento

http://juhachirestaurant.com/

Bike Culture

Next week is California’s Bicycle summit to highlight ways to keep cyclists safe. We will be off Broadway where there are bike lanes but they aren’t protected and are squeezed between parked cars and speeding drivers. They want the public to know painted lines aren’t enough.

California’s Bicycle Summit

October 3-6

Sacramento Convention Center

Winner Veggie of the Year

We’re all on the edge of our seats awaiting the announcement of this year’s veggie of the year winner! Today we’ll reveal the produce champ and show you how to let its flavors shine in a delicious dish.

http://www.FoodLiteracyCenter.org