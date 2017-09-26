Officer Has Close Brush With Death While Investigating Suspicious Vehicle In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police have arrested a wanted fugitive who nearly hit a police officer with a vehicle and led authorities on a chase, say police.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a suspicious car with a man and woman inside parked behind a store in the 1700 block of Santa Clara Drive, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

As an officer approached the car from behind, the driver suddenly backed the vehicle quickly toward one of the officers, forcing the officer to jump clear to prevent from being hit.

The male driver then threw the car into drive and headed towards the intersection of Sierra Gardens Drive and Douglas Boulevard where he ultimately crashed into a tree. He and the female reportedly got out of the car ran off. The woman surrendered to police a short time later, and the man ran to a nearby apartment complex where he allegedly broke inside and hid. Two people inside the apartment came out and met officers.

With the help of a K-9, officers caught the suspect who they identified as Frank Anthony Oseguera Jr., 36, of Ventura. He was arrested on charges of suspicion of attempted murder — for almost hitting the officer, robbery of an occupied dwelling, a federal warrant for a firearm violation, and other related charges.

The woman was released without being charged.