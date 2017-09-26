Rocklin Police Officer Accused Of Beating Suspect With Baton

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin Police officer has been arrested after accusations of excessive force during the arrest of a suspect.

Officer Brad Alford, a 15-year veteran with the department, was arrested on Tuesday night and is facing assault with a deadly weapon charges and filing a false police report. He’s on paid administrative leave.

“There is no excuse for unethical conduct; this one incident does not define us,” said Rocklin Police Chief Chad Butler.

The incident stems from an arrest early Sunday morning on the 5400 block of South Grove Street. During the arrest of a suspect for driving under the influence, Alford allegedly excessively used his baton.

After the incident, two officers who were with Alford for the arrest made their concerns known and dash cam and body camera video of the incident was reviewed.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office decided to move forward with filing charges.

The DA’s office says it is not releasing the video at this time due to an ongoing investigation.