Police Seize Magic Mushrooms With Street Value Of $1 Million

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police say officers responding to a call about a couple fighting found nearly 700 pounds of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms inside a house in Berkeley, alongside a mushrooms cultivation and sales operation.

Police say the drugs have a street value of $1 million.

The Berkeley Police Department says in a statement police went to the home Saturday night after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

A 37-year-old woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend refused to open the door but after a short time exited the house and were detained.

Officers entered and found in plain view psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of cultivation, as well as storage and distribution materials.

The couple, whose names have not been released, were arrested and booked into the Alameda County Jail on narcotics-related charges.