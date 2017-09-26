Pot Brownie Scare Prompts Call For Air Ambulance At Modesto School

MODESTO (CBS13) — A medical scare at a Modesto High School led first responders to call for an air ambulance to land on campus.

A student collapsed. It turned out she ate powerful pot brownies, and she wasn’t the only one.

“I’m just baffled that marijuana brownies were at school,” Elizabeth North said.

The kids got high inside Modesto’s Davis High School hallways. The potent pot brownies classmates ate during lunch left one student practically paralyzed.

ALSO READ: Deputy Follows Nose, Finds 3,100 Pounds Of Pot Inside Moving Truck

“As far as that part of it goes, stay in the books, stay off the drugs,” parent Eric Reid said.

They were symptoms so serious paramedics first called for a helicopter ambulance, landing on the practice field during the school day.

The student-turned-patient was eventually driven by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

“Drugs at school…that’s a serious thing always,” Reid said.

Now, the Modesto City School District is investigating who brought the brownies to school, and how many students ate them.

“We’re still talking to a variety of students and staff members to piece the day’s events together,” Modesto City School District’s Becky Fortuna said.

A recorded phone message from the school district went out to parents on Tuesday saying: “administration confirmed that some students consumed marijuana baked goods while on campus.”

ALSO READ: Smoking Marijuana Triples Risk Of High Blood Pressure Death, Study Says

Despite the new California laws on recreational marijuana for adults, Modesto city school policy strictly prohibits any intoxication on campus.

“I can tell you that our staff works very hard to keep students safe,” Fortuna said. Our staff received training on symptoms to look for students who have been participating in any illegal activity.”

How many students were stoned at school?

“We know that its a number of students,” Fortuna said. “More than one student; the investigation is still ongoing.

The Modesto School District says the one student who was taken by ambulance was released from the hospital and is OK.