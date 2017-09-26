Suspected DUI Driver Slams Vehicle Into Fire Hydrant In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A suspected DUI driver hit a fire hydrant in Modesto early Tuesday morning at a major intersection.

The vehicle crashed into the hydrant at Briggsmore and Prescott, just east of Highway 99, causing water to spray into the air for about 30 minutes until it the water was shut off.

Water was flowing from the broken hydrant at about 1,000 gallons a minute, and at one point, water was covering the entire road.

Firefighters say the crash totaled the vehicle, causing oil to spill onto the roadway as well. As a result, drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area.

The driver was uninjured and will likely be arrested later today for driving under the influence, say police.

Linda Mumma contributed to this report.