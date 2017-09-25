Fall Fixes for Summer Skin
Chlorine, salt water, sweat, sunscreen, and heat…Oh, my!!! When it comes to summer, our skin takes a beating!!
Just like you change your wardrobe with the start of a new season, you should also change your beauty regime! We’ll show you how to salvage that summer-soaked skin and look fabulous this fall!
High School Biotech Program
Enochs High School Forensic Biotechnology Program is one of the first Career Pathway Academies in the state to get a 3D bioprinter!
Build a Beach Terrarium
Now you can bring the sights and sounds of the beach to your home or office!! We’ll show you how to create your our own beach terrarium!! Plus our good day anchors take a stab at the project!
Taqueria Maya
2700 Broadway, Sacramento
Sawyer Hotel Head Bartender
We’re getting to know the man behind the bar at the new revival at the Sawyer restaurant! This city is all abuzz, waiting for the opening of the Sawyer Hotel in Downtown Sacramento in October.
Opposites Attract – Cocktail
3d Angostura Bitters
.25oz Honey Syrup
1oz Evan Williams Bonded
1oz Plantation O.F.T.D
Pineapple Fizzle – Mocktail
.75 Pineapple Syrup
.5 Lime Juice
3oz Soda
2d Saffron Bitters
Young Sheldon
Premieres tonight with a special episode!!
7:30 p.m. on CBS13
2017 Miss California Winner Jillian Smith
Smalltown girl Jillian Smith snagged the 2017 Miss California crown this summer and just returned from the Miss America pageant.
Fitness for Change
Saint John’s Program for Real Change
East Sac’s Teamride & U Barre are teaming up for this Saturday’s Fitness for Real Change, benefitting Saint John’s program for real change, followed by a market and vendor fair next to UBarre.
Saturday, September 30th
Look at Me, I’m New: Time & Space- Boutique and Gatherings
The owner of a new and unique business in Downtown Roseville is helping people get off Facebook and getting them to spend more time face to face. We’ll find out more.
Davis Family Shines
Davis Family shines, literally! The husband-and-wife team are not only the owners of the car & RV detailing business in Modesto, they also do all the work themselves! The couple is so good at what they do they’ve done business with Enterprise, Lexus and other car dealerships in town!
Burpees for Boobs
Join all 3 local Elk Grove Kaia FIT studios in raising funds for iGoPink, raising money for breast cancer patients.
Kaia FIT Laguna
3137 Dwight Road Suite 100
Elk Grove
October 7th
7:30AM -9:00AM
Free admission
Tahoe City Oktoberfest
Stein holding and wiener-tossing competitions?! It could only mean one thing: It’s Oktoberfest time! We’re previewing the upcoming festival in Tahoe City!
Saturday, September 30
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
William B. Layton State Park
Tahoe City
