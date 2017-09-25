Photo Shows Man Accused Of Stealing Phone From Store

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police have released the photo of a man accused of stealing a cell phone from an AT&T store in a little more than a blink of the eye.

The incident happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at the store on Ferrari Ranch Road. The man reportedly walked into the store, grabbed a Samsung Galaxy S8+, cut the security cable and left, according to a statement from Lincoln police. He jumped into a white van and drove off.

Employees say the man was inside the store less than 30 seconds.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at (916) 645-4040 and refer to case #17-1716.