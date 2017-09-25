Doomsday Rescheduled: ‘Researcher’ Moves End Of The World To October

CBS Local — After Sept. 23 came and went without a rogue planet crashing into the Earth, some might think Christian numerologist David Meade would be out of the doomsday prediction business. But, lo and behold, the self-proclaimed “researcher” now says the end of the world is still on, it’s just been moved to October.

Meade predicted that a rogue planet named Nibiru would slam into the Earth on Sept. 23 and bring about a global apocalypse. NASA had publicly debunked the “Planet X” conspiracy theory in 2012, but it didn’t stop the self-published author from writing and speaking about the doomsday prediction.

Now that the fateful Saturday has passed, Meade has reportedly revised his schedule for the planet’s last day. The controversial doomsayer claims his Sept. 23 prediction was misinterpreted and that the world will actually end at some point starting in October. Meade now believes the new date will begin a seven-year period of world-ending events.

“That’s when the action starts. Hold on and watch—wait until the middle of October and I don’t believe you’ll be disappointed,” he wrote on his website. The former student of astronomy at the University of Louisville says his predictions come from deciphering codes in the Bible as well as other ancient markers like the Great Pyramids.

Time will tell if Meade’s new ominous prediction for around Oct. 21 gets watered down like he did with his last one. The conspiracy theorist admitted days before his Sept. 23 claim that people would probably still wake up on Sept. 24.

“The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending. A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October,” Meade confessed to the Washington Post.