Active 20-30 Shopping Spree

This weekend, 100 children from John H. STill School (K-8th) will take part in the Active 20-30 Club of Greater Sacramento Annual Children’s Shopping Spree!

Brick Fest Live

LEGO® lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate, and entertain.

Sacramento Convention Center Complex

1400 J St, Sacramento, California 95814

Saturday, September 23rd & 24th (10am-6pm)

Beatles Charity Show

Local singers and musicians like Ken Rudulph and Kitty O’Neal are lending their talents to help raise money to keep music in schools for kids. This is a fundraiser for the SPMA iheartmusic.org scholarship fund. This fundraiser is essential for the work that SPMA is currently doing in Sac City Unified School District.

SMPA “The Beatles White Album Show”

Sept. 30 at The Crest Theatre, Sacramento

http://iheartmusic.org

Heart & Stroke Walk

The event will feature over 8,000 people participating in the walk, a new kids obstacle course, fun games and activities for grown-ups and kids alike like corn hole, ladder ball and a graffiti wall using squirt guns to paint, free health screenings, Hands-Only CPR training, snack samples and lots of other fun activities.

William Land Park

Saturday, September 23rd (8am-12pm)

http://www.heart.org

8 a.m. — Registration

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremonies and warm-up

9 a.m. — Heart Walk – 5k and 1 Mile Route

8 a.m. – noon — Health festival including free health screenings, CPR Training, snack samples, kids obstacle course, music, live entertainment and more!

Farm-to-Fork Festival

The 2017 Farm-to-Fork Festival celebrates the vast bounty that makes Sacramento America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital. Chef demonstrations, food samples, vendors, beer and wine, and a full lineup of live music on the city’s iconic Capitol Mall make for a great, FREE family-friendly festival.

Capitol Mall

Saturday, September 23rd (11am-6:30pm)

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/

Dog Days of Summer

The Elk Grove Police Dept is holding their 6th annual Dog Days of Summer where the entire family is invited, including your four-legged friends. It’s a fun way to say goodbye to summer with a dog fashion show, talent show, and silent auction.

Today 11-3 pm

Elk Grove Park

Everyone invited including dogs

Car Seat Check-up

The Rancho Cordova Police Department and Safe Kids Greater Sacramento are providing FREE car seat checks to local families on National Seat Check Saturday.

Walmart in Rancho Cordova

10655 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova

Saturday, September 23rd (8:30-11:30 a.m)

Performing Arts School

Performing arts school celebrates 30 years. We are live with dancers and founder, previewing festival weekend.

http://www.hawkinsschool.com/

Folsom Renaissance Faire

Folsom Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Folsom featuring international jousting championships!

Folsom Lion’s Park, Folsom

Sep 23-24, 2017 (10am-6pm) Rain or Shine

Adult $16, $11 for seniors, military, ages 13-17

$8 for children 6-12; Under 6 no charge.

https://www.folsomfaire.com/

Lincoln Showcase

Enjoy Placer County’s finest food, wine, and craft beer. Enjoy live music featuring the Time Bandits.

Downtown Lincoln, Beermann Plaza

Saturday, September 23, 2017 (6:30-10:00pm)

Tickets $49 (21 and Over)

Healing Arts Festival

The Healing Arts Festival is Sacramento’s Premier Metaphysical, Spiritual and Holistic Expo offering a place for healing of body, mind, and soul.

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

6151 H St., Sacramento CA 95819

September 23 & 24, 2017

Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

$5 advance online tickets, $8 at the door for a weekend pass.

http://healingartsfestival.com/

Chicks in Safety!

Women 18 years and older are invited to a free event focusing on women and their safety.

4633 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento

Saturday, September 23 (10:30am-1:00pm)

FREE

Patty’s Pantry Farm to Fork

The Farm to Fork Festival is happening today and you may see a familiar face out there serving up samples.

Capitol Mall

Saturday, September 23rd (11am-6:30pm)

https://www.farmtofork.com/event/farm-to-fork-festival-2017/

Bailain Cellars Anniversary

Bailarin Cellars has hit their first milestone! The tasting room is celebrating one year and is inviting you to help celebrate.

566 Pavilions Ln, Sacramento, California 95825

Saturday, September 23rd (4pm-8pm)

Event Details:

-$10 tasting flight

-Hosted bites & appetizers

-10% friends and family discount for all wine purchases at event

http://www.bailarincellars.com

Bradshaw Animal Shelter Whiskers & Wine Event

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter and T.E.A.M (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter) are talking about the 8th Annual Whiskers & Wine fundraiser, the shelter and its fundraising non-profit, T.E.A.M., are holding a yoga session complete with a certified yoga instructor from Nourish Mind, Body & Spirit and kittens running loose!

Saturday, September 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento

http://whiskersandwinesacramento.org